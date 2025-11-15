Crafting recipes during Smithing event in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Would you like to learn the recipes for the newest Smithing event in Grow a Garden (GaG)? I’m glad to hear that, as we will tell you exactly that.

Damian Gacek

Crafting recipes during Smithing event in Grow a Garden (GaG), image source: Grow a Garden, developer: The Garden Game / via Roblox.
There is always something to do in Roblox. Saturday is here, it means that we should prepare for the fresh Grow a Garden event. This one is called Smithing, and you can count on various new crafting recipes. Let’s look at all of them and what you should have to complete them.

Cosmetic station

Anvil

  1. 3 Common Coal,
  2. 1,500,000 Sheckle,
  3. 15 minutes.

Blacksmith Grinder

  1. Common Coal,
  2. Rare Coal,
  3. Giant Pinecone,
  4. 6,000,000 Sheckle,
  5. 15 minutes.

Coal Box

  1. Common Coal,
  2. Rare Coal,
  3. Legendary Coal,
  4. Coconut Seed,
  5. 3,000,000 Sheckle,
  6. 15 minutes.

Horseshoe Magnet

  1. Legendary Coal,
  2. Divine Coal,
  3. Hollow Bamboo,
  4. Smith Hammer of Harvest,
  5. 10,500,000 Sheckle,
  6. 2 hours.

Shield Statue

  1. Rare Coal,
  2. Apple,
  3. Favorite Tool,
  4. 10,500,000 Sheckle,
  5. 15 minutes.

Tools Rack

  1. Common Coal,
  2. Rare Coal,
  3. Olive,
  4. 7,000,000 Sheckle,
  5. 15 minutes.

Gear station

Pet Shard Forger

  1. Legendary Coal,
  2. Gem Egg,
  3. Cleansing Pet Shard,
  4. 15,000,000 Sheckle,
  5. 1 hour.

Smith Hammer of Harvest

  1. 3 Rare Coal,
  2. Harvest Tool,
  3. 6,000,000 Sheckle,
  4. 30 minutes.

Smith Treat

  1. Common Coal,
  2. Rare Coal,
  3. 2 Small Treat,
  4. 4,000,000 Sheckle,
  5. 10 minutes.

Thundelbringer

  1. Legendary Coal,
  2. Divine Coal,
  3. Smith Hammer of Harvest,
  4. Lighting Rod,
  5. 7,000,000 Sheckle,
  6. 1 hour 15 minutes.

Pets station

Cheetah

  1. Orange Tabby,
  2. 2 Legendary Coal,
  3. 8,500,000 Sheckle,
  4. 40 minutes.

Gem Egg

  1. Common Egg,
  2. 3 Common Coal,
  3. 1,000,000 Sheckle,
  4. 10 minutes.

Smithing Dog

  1. Dog,
  2. 2 Rare Coal,
  3. 3,000,000 Sheckle,
  4. 20 minutes.

Seed station

Hollow Bamboo Seed

  1. Rare Coal,
  2. Legendary Coal,
  3. Bamboo,
  4. Cactus Seed,
  5. 1,500,000 Sheckle,
  6. 45 minutes.

Olive Seed

  1. 2 Common Coal,
  2. Grape,
  3. Tomato Seed,
  4. 500,000 Sheckle,
  5. 15 minutes.

Yarrow Seed

  1. 2 Divine Coal,
  2. Burning Bud,
  3. Daffodil Seed,
  4. 10,000,000 Sheckle,
  5. 1 hour.
Grow a Garden

March 26, 2025

