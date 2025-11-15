Get Ruby Squid and Diamond Panther! Gem Egg pets in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Roblox is a big platform that features many games. Some of them are extremely popular, like Grow a Garden, which features fresh updates every week. The newest one is called Smithing. Of course, as always, it introduces many novelties. Among new plants, crafting recipes and mechanics, we can also get new pets. Some of them are available in Gem Egg. Would you like to know what can you get?

Gem Egg pets in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Topaz Snail – After triggering a Lucky Harvest, you will have a chance to get Cleansing Pet Shard. There is 45% chance of getting this pet. Amethyst Beetle – it starts fights with other players’ Beetles. If your pet wins, you will get a reward. The outcome depends on weight and level. There is 32% chance of getting this pet.

