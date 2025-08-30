How to feed Sam NPS in Grow a Garden (GaG) to use Friendship shop

The new Fairy event is full of novelties. We can take part in a wishing well requests and get some new pets. One of the fresh additions to Grow a Garden is a new shop tab in the Sam’s seeds shop. Now, by earning his friendship, you can unlock more items to purchase. You will need a new currency – Garden Coins and some food to do that.

How to feed Sam in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Feeding Sam is not a difficult thing. All you need to do is to hold a prepared meal in your hands and submit it to the shopkeeper. However, keep in mind that you can do that only once every 24 hours. It means that you should give him the best food possible.

Sam Friendship Shop guide in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Due to the fact that you can feed Sam only once a day (every 24 hours to be precise), each meal should count. You should prepare high tier meals. We have prepared a guides on Transcendent and Prismatic food inb the past, they can be useful right now. The first type will give you 9 friendship points, the latter 8.

There are 4 tiers of the shop, they unlock for 15, 30, 45 and 60 points. In the new shop you can buy: Broccoli for 2 Garden coins, Potato for 3 Garden coins, Brussels Sprout for 6 Garden coins and Cocomango for 7 Garden coins. If you want to see your friendship level, you must hold food in front of Sam.

While the Garden coins is a mechanic which will stay with us longer than the event (however, it may be changed based on players’ feedback), it is hard to say if the Friendship shop is a permanent addition to the game or a temporal.