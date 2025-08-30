Get Glimmering mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG). Glimmering Sprite is very useful to do that

We all like Saturdays, right? However, Grow a Garden community likes them even more as it is the day when Admin Abuse and new updates are released. The latest event is called Fairy. It adds a lot of new things – pets, plants and… a new mutation. However, this time, Glimmering mutation is not just a method to get some extra cash out of our crops. It is a crucial mechanic to complete Fairy tasks, as we need crops with this trait to do that. However, how to get it?

How to get Glimmering mutation in Grow a Garden

Fortunately, there are a few ways to get the Glimmering mutation. First of all, you may be lucky during the special Glimmering weather, which may turn your crops into Glimmering variant. It takes place every 1 hour. You can use a new item called Glimmering Radar, to find them faster. However, you don’t have to be forced to wait for fairies to help you, you can also get this mutation thanks to a new gear item – Glimmering Mutation Spray.

Glimmering Sprite in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Of course, the Fairy event would not be complete without new pets. The one we are interested the most in this case is a very rare one – Glimmering Sprite. It can be hatched from the Enchanted Egg. It has only 5% chance to do so. However, it is worth a chase in the context of Fairy event, as this creature turns a nearby fruit into a Glimmering one. It does it every 12 minutes or so. It means that it is a powerful “weapon.” Thanks to that, it is even more precious right now than the rarest pet in this update – Cockatrice (of course, it is a really powerful on its own, but it does not offer Glimmering boost). Good luck in gathering your Fairy Coins!

Grow a Garden

