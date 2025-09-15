Exciting news for The Witcher 3 fans! A new anniversary edition is coming soon worldwide, featuring a sleek Steelbook and brend-new in-game items
10 years later, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a new anniversary edition. It includes all DLC, plus some new in-game items and a dedicated photo mode.
CD Projekt RED is marking 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which first released on May 19, 2015. The game’s gone on to sell over 50 million copies worldwide, and lately there’s even been a rumor about a surprise new DLC. What we’re actually getting is a shiny anniversary edition complete with a Steelbook case and a magnetic Geralt card.
10 years of killing monsters
Back in May, CD Projekt RED rolled out plenty of Witcher goodies. The Witcher in Concert tour kicking off in Boston, new artwork from long-time Witcher artists printed on Displate metal canvases (plus tees and mugs), and even The Little Witcher comics.
And now, they’ve gone one step further with a brand-new anniversary edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Here’s what’s included:
- Complete Edition for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X or Game of the Year Edition for PC.
- All past downloadable content, including the expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.
- A lenticular magnetic card (a 3D effect).
- An exclusive anniversary Steelbook case.
- Visual & technical enhancements.
- New items, dedicated photo mode, and more.
The anniversary edition is up for preorder in Poland right now and launches on October 10 for under $40. No word yet on a global release, but we’ll hopefully hear more soon.
The Witcher 4 is still a long way off, and only time will tell if it can live up to its predecessor. We don’t know much about the story yet, or how much Geralt we’ll actually see, but recent news suggests the new Witcher book might have a little influence on the upcoming game.
