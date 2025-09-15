How to complete quest for Yarnaby in Silksong. Get Steel Spines and complete Infestation Operation

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most popular games of this year. Even though the game came out 11 days ago, hundreds of thousands of people are still discovering its secrets on Steam only (via SteamDB). And there are a lot of things to find, like Heart of the Woods or Craw Summons. Now, it’s time to talk about something equally mysterious. You can complete a series of quests that will give you access to Crest of the Witch. One of the most important NPC in this story is Yarnaby. So, where to find him and how to complete his quest?

How to start Rite of Rebirth and find Yarnaby in Silksong?

You might be surprised by finding Twisted Bud in one of the dead-end rooms in Bilewater (which can be entered through Whispering Vaults). You can give it to Greyroot, one of the NPCs that can be found in Shellwood.

However, if you accept Rite of Rebirth quest, you will be cursed. You will not be able to heal or use tools. Moreover, you will be transported to the new location - Chapel of the Witch. Now you must go left until you reach the room with hanging platforms. Of course, you will encounter enemies and hidden passages on your way.

When you reach aforementioned room, you must go up to the top (you may want to descend a little bit, thoug, as there is a bench below you). Next, destroy the ceiling and go to the right. At some point you will reach Bellhart, here talk with an NPC to learn Yarnaby’s location. Now you should go right – you will end up in Graymoor, where you can find this NPC (his location is marked on the map below).

How to complete Infestation Operation for Yarnaby in Silksong?

When you find Yarnaby, you must talk with him. He knows how to remove curse. However, he needs Steel Spines to do this. So, you must bring it to him. It will start Infestation Operation quest. You can purchase this item from Crull and Benjin in Sinner's Road. This will cost you 220 Rosaries.

To reach the two NPCs, you must go right until you reach the area above Halfway Home. You must climb to the top, and enter the road to Sinner's Road.

Hollow Knight Silksong, developer: Team Cherry

Next, go right until you see a bench sign. Go up, as the merchants are in the room that you can reach through upper right exit. To reach a passage closer to the target, you can use an enemy to bounce off it and reach the wall of a cage.

The merchants are in the upper right part of the room. So, you need to bounce off the spikes until you reach it. When you meet Crull and Benjin, you must talk to them to get Steel Spines.

When you buy Steel Spines, you must go back to Yarnaby and remove the curse. Talk to him to see a short cutscene. After this you will unlock Crest of the Witch.