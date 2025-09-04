The new Witcher book could influence The Witcher 4. CD Projekt RED plans to include some elements

Less than a month to go until the new Witcher book finally comes out in English. Crossroads of Ravens hits shelves on September 30. Andrzej Sapkowski, the man behind all those wild plot twists, is back at it, and we all know how important canon is for us fans. With The Witcher 4 still in development, there’s a good chance CD Projekt RED might pull some inspiration from the new story, even though it’s focused on Geralt’s younger days. The devs have already confirmed they’ll try to work a few elements from the book into the game.

Crossroad of Ravens could shed some light on the Viper School

CD Projekt RED’s narrative director, Philipp Weber, shared a photo of his copy of the new book on X a few days ago. Of course, someone had to ask if it might inspire The Witcher 4 – even though the game takes place long after Geralt’s younger years. His reply was:

I can't reveal how exactly we'll do it, but Season of Storms also came out while we developed The Witcher 3, so we still tried to include some of the new elements. You can expect something similar!

In the books and in The Witcher 3, Ciri never wore a true witcher medallion, since she never went through the full Trials. She’s always been more like witcher-trained skilled, but not a “full” witcher in the traditional sense. But now, in the upcoming game, that is set just a few years after The Witcher 3, she’ll be wearing a Lynx medallion, which suggests we’ll likely learn more about this new school.

Interestingly, as someone pointed out on Reddit, in Crossroads of Ravens there’s a witcher wearing a Viper medallion. Since the books only explicitly mention the Wolf School, this could finally shed light on other schools. The books also include small hints about the Cat School, which Sapkowski referred to as “bandit witchers,” and we can infer the existence of a Griffin School based on Bonhart’s collection of three medallions from slain witchers.

A Polish edition cover of Crossroads of RavensSource: SuperNowa

All the other schools, like Crane or Bear, come from the games, and the Viper School itself was introduced by CD Projekt RED in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. So this time, it looks like Sapkowski may be borrowing a little inspiration from the games for his books. With Crossroads of Ravens, we’ll likely learn even more than from the previous books about the Trial of the Grasses – why it was so perilous and why so few witchers were ultimately made.

Oh, and don’t worry, we’ll still see Geralt in The Witcher 4. Ciri is the main protagonist, but he’ll likely appear in a smaller role.