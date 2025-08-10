Fan-made Medal of Honor: Airborne Redux upgrades EA's classic WW2 FPS

Released in 2007, Medal of Honor: Airborne remains the last classic installment in the series. After that, the franchise made an unsuccessful leap into modern settings, and the failure of Medal of Honor: Warfighter led Electronic Arts to put the entire brand on ice. Years later, it was briefly dusted off with MOH: Above and Beyond, but that was a smaller VR only title. Airborne was therefore the last moment of triumph for the series – the game received good reviews and achieved solid sales. That doesn’t mean, however, that it was flawless. One of its fans has been fixing its shortcomings for five years through Redux mod. We’re bringing it up it because just a recently, the project received another big update.

The modification improves virtually every aspect of the game. Technical bugs have been removed, controls have been refined, and the balance of all weapon gameplay has been reworked to provide a more realistic and challenging experience. 3D sound has also been introduced, as well as an increased FOV (Field of View). The latter might sound modest, but it makes a big difference – the game was originally designed mainly with consoles in mind, and at default settings it gives a very claustrophobic impression.

Medal of Honor: Airborne Redux - download the mod (the author has given us the permission to host a mirror)

The mod hasn’t been receiving updates recently, but thankfully this is in the past now, as its creator recently returned with version 2.0, bringing a host of additional improvements.

Added support for 21:9 and 48:9 aspect ratio displays. Removed the censorship present in digital versions of the game compared to the boxed release, so for example Nazi flags once again display swastikas instead of iron crosses. Thoroughly refreshed all weaponry, including realistic recoil and faster reloading. Enemy snipers are no longer blind marksmen who struggle to hit the player from just a few meters away. Improved the leaning mechanics when peeking around corners, inspired by modern installments of the Wolfenstein series. Added full gamepad support.