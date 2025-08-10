Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron in Grow a Garden (GaG). What to do with them and are they worth getting

While the first part of the Cooking event in Grow a Garden (Roblox) was all about cooking food for the chef, the second part is… also about it, but we can get new crops, pets and cosmetics. Here we will focus on the latter and explain what you can do with Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron in Grow a Garden.

What to do with Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Both Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron are possible rewards if you feed the Rat Connoisseur. They have respectively 15% and 30% chance of appearing among the possible picks. To get something from the Rat you need to prepare a mutated dish. You can do it by cooking one of the recipes, but with the mutated ingredients.

List of all foods and recipes: Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad, Ice Cream, Porridge, Candy Apple, Sweet Tea and Smoothie (including Prismatic and Transcendent rarities).

As of now, there is no known usage of Smoothie Fountain. It seems that it does not have any special abilities or boosts, like some other cosmetic. So, pick it only if you like how it looks like, or there are no better alternatives.

Cooking Cauldron, on the other hand, can be useful. With the last update, we got a chance to get a new pet – Gorilla Chef. It has a small chance to duplicate our food on cook. To do that, though, the Gorilla needs either Cooking Cauldron or Cooking Pot. So, if you want to get the pet, and you don’t have a pot, cauldron is a good choice to pick. Especially if there is no rare seeds to choose from.