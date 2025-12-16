Larian Studios has a Christmas present for players. Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 received a free upgrade

Larian Studios has officially confirmed that Divinity: Original Sin II will get a free upgrade for current-generation consoles, allowing players to once again immerse themselves in one of the best RPGs of recent years.
The previous leaks have been confirmed. Larian Studios announced that Divinity: Original Sin II has received an update for current-generation hardware. The acclaimed RPG is now available in an enhanced version on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.
What's important, all owners of the base version of the game can download the update completely free of charge, without needing to repurchase the title. The enhanced edition is based on Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition, although Larian Studios has not yet revealed detailed information about the changes compared to the original.
To celebrate the launch of the new version, the creators also dropped a new gameplay video, showing why Original Sin II is still considered one of the top classic RPGs in recent years.
Michael "Cromwelp" Douse, publishing director at Larian Studios, commented on the matter in his characteristic style, saying:
Ah sure it's nearly Christmas why not upgrade to the next-gen version of Divinity OS2 for free.
Experience unparalleled freedom in turn-based combat. Jennifer English plays a chest. Elves eat brains. What's not to love?
Divinity: Original Sin II was released in 2017 as a sequel to the 2014 game. Although both games are connected in terms of storyline, Larian emphasizes that the second installment is a fully standalone experience. The game is set in a world where gods are dead, and the player, as a bearer of forbidden magic, finds themselves in the midst of a conflict with the Divine Order.
Larian Studios' decision to release an update was announced shortly after the reveal of the next installment in the Divinity series, which was revealed during The Game Awards 2025. That's a nice move for the fans and just shows that the Belgian studio still cares about their older games.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
