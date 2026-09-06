Fans have removed the time limit from The Blood of Dawnwalker

The creators of The Blood of Dawnwalker have never hidden the fact that the passage of time would be a key aspect of their game. The main protagonist, Coen, has only 30 days to rescue his family from vampire captivity. The actions we take along the way that go beyond simply exploring the map obviously advance the clock, so it is clear from the very beginning that we probably won’t be able to experience all of the content prepared by the developers.

No More Ticking Clock

And this is where the first major problem comes in. Many players simply don’t seem to like this kind of restriction. For a large number of The Blood of Dawnwalker players, it is an irritating mechanic that prevents them from fully enjoying the game. It should therefore come as no surprise that a fan-made mod altering how this system works appeared online on the very day of release.

The mod in question is Better Story Timer, which increases the time limit from 30 to 90 days and also introduces several other changesIt also increases the number of time segments from 8 to 32. There’s also a companion mod avaible, called Perks Have No Time Cost, which removes time cost when spending skill points.

There’s is no denying that the mod’s incredibly quick arrival is impressive. It has also already been downloaded nearly a 100 thousand times in a short period, with numerous players thanking its creator in the comments. This seems to be a fairly strong indication of how much many players dislike the time limit implemented in The Blood of Dawnwalker.

I played through the tutorial and I can already see that I’m going to need this mod. Making spending skill points lock you out of quests and advance time is… definitely an interesting decision. — MasterWizardLV

I’m guessing this will be the most downloaded mod on the entire Dawnwalker section of Nexus. Caites, you’re the hero we didn’t deserve. — LemanRuss40000

There are already dozens of similar comments on Nexus, and for the time being, this really is the most popular mod for the game. It should be noted, however, that the creator of Better Story Timer does not guarantee that it will work properly. It is a project put together quickly right after the game’s release and one that will only be refined over the coming days.

Still, if the time limit is really getting on your nerves, it probably wouldn’t hurt to give the mod a try.