Empire II: Total War now with two extra historical campaigns

It seems rather unlikely that we will get an official sequel to Empire: Total War anytime in the near future. Creative Assembly is currently busy working on Total War: Warhammer 40,000 and Total War: Medieval 3 in parallel, as well as continuing to develop Total War: Warhammer III. Fortunately, we don't have to wait for the team to finish all of these projects, as a group of fans has been working for several years on an unofficial sequel in the form of the Empire II mod for Empire: Total War. The modification has just received version 5.0.

Related:We Never Got Empire: Total War 2, But Fans Made Something Almost as Good

The new edition of the project brings a huge number of new features. The patch notes include:

Mod-compatible Road to Independence and Warpath campaigns. In these campaigns you will have access to modded units and you start with appropriate technological progress. Expanded in-game single-player options so all campaigns can be launched without needed to switch user scripts. New start date: 1700. This campaign start is similar to 1690 start date but you start at with a level of technological progress to correspond with the year 1700. The diplomatic relations are also different to reflect the historical situation in 1700. Removal of no replenishment as the default option. The file is still included under Submods. Restoration of firing arc indicators by default. Updated some of the music tracks for campaign and for battle. One battle track was obtained from the Eras mod for Napoleon Total War. The rest of the updated tracks are real classical pieces or portions of classical pieces. Vanilla battle music is an option in the launcher.

This release also includes all rolling updates since 4.5, which include:

Updated load screens Reversion to Bran Mac AI for better AI behavior on the campaign map, particularly building management. Many unit roster changes for balance, historical accuracy, clutter reduction, and bug/crash fixing Many more nations available in custom battle and multiplayer battle.

Empire II was developed as an unofficial sequel. The project improves and expands virtually every aspect of Empire: Total War. The mod features several thousand types of units, dozens of factions, more advanced AI, significantly expanded battle mechanics, and a redesigned map that offers a much higher level of detail. The gameplay has also been expanded with many new features, such as diseases, inflation, culture, and the slave trade.