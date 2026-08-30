Empire II: Total War now with two extra historical campaigns

The Empire II mod, an unofficial sequel to the strategy game Empire: Total War, has been updated to version 5.0. The biggest highlight is the addition of two historical campaigns.
It seems rather unlikely that we will get an official sequel to Empire: Total War anytime in the near future. Creative Assembly is currently busy working on Total War: Warhammer 40,000 and Total War: Medieval 3 in parallel, as well as continuing to develop Total War: Warhammer III. Fortunately, we don't have to wait for the team to finish all of these projects, as a group of fans has been working for several years on an unofficial sequel in the form of the Empire II mod for Empire: Total War. The modification has just received version 5.0.
The new edition of the project brings a huge number of new features. The patch notes include:
This release also includes all rolling updates since 4.5, which include:
Empire II was developed as an unofficial sequel. The project improves and expands virtually every aspect of Empire: Total War. The mod features several thousand types of units, dozens of factions, more advanced AI, significantly expanded battle mechanics, and a redesigned map that offers a much higher level of detail. The gameplay has also been expanded with many new features, such as diseases, inflation, culture, and the slave trade.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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