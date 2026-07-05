Someone has remastered Medieval 2: Total War and Rome: Total War so well that the AI's moves are now calculated in a matter of seconds

Two ambitious fan projects are sure to make the wait for the release of Total War: Medieval III more enjoyable for fans. Thanks to these projects, Creative Assembly’s iconic strategy games have received a number of modern improvements.

Kamil Kleszyk

Someone has remastered Medieval 2: Total War and Rome: Total War so well that the AI's moves are now calculated in a matter of seconds, image source: Creative Assembly.
Someone has remastered Medieval 2: Total War and Rome: Total War so well that the AI's moves are now calculated in a matter of seconds Source: Creative Assembly.

Rome: Total War and Medieval II: Total War are widely regarded as two of the finest entries in Creative Assembly's iconic strategy series. Although both titles are now quite old—the first launched in 2004 and the second in 2006—the community has no intention of letting them fade into obscurity. Thanks to two ambitious modding projects, these classic strategy games have received unofficial "remasters" that significantly improve their performance, stability, and overall gameplay experience.

Medieval II Like a Modern Strategy Game

The M2EX project is being developed by a team of modders who, since March 2026, have been working on a new executable for Medieval II: Total War. The update upgrades the game to a 64-bit architecture, eliminating many of the issues that have plagued the strategy game on modern PCs.

The most important improvements include:

  1. Lightning-fast AI turn processing.
  2. Elimination of crashes caused by using Alt+Tab.
  3. A true borderless windowed mode.
  4. Significantly shorter battle and campaign loading times.
  5. Native support for Steam Deck.
  6. Removal of engine limitations on the number of factions, regions, cultures, and religions.

Dozens of Fixes and New Features

The M2EX developers have also addressed numerous bugs that have existed since the game's original release. Units wielding two-handed weapons and pikemen now behave as Creative Assembly originally intended, while arquebusiers and crossbowmen no longer lose their line of fire because of obstacles.

Players also gain a variety of quality-of-life improvements inspired by newer Total War titles. Entire formations can be moved and rotated with ease, a modern camera with a much greater zoom-out distance is available, and heirs to the throne can be assigned manually within the family tree.

The interface has also been enhanced with enemy kill counters, character movement range indicators, and campaign map overlays showing public order and settlement population at a glance.

The developers have even restored the classic city view, allowing players to once again walk through their own settlements. In addition, the modders have improved the campaign AI's overall behavior.

  1. Download the M2EX mod

Rome: Total War Also Receives Major Upgrades

The second project, REX, is designed for the original Rome: Total War, rather than the 2021 remastered edition. Like M2EX, it upgrades the game to a 64-bit architecture. As a result, the game can reach up to 280 FPS, even during massive battles.

Other notable improvements include:

  1. Visually enhanced campaign maps and minimap.
  2. Reworked battle AI that is resistant to many of the exploits found in the original game.
  3. Freely customizable unit card positioning.
  4. Accurate movement range previews for generals.
  5. Real-time enemy kill counters displayed directly on unit cards.

Overall, REX is currently the best way to experience the original version of Rome: Total War.

  1. Download the REX mod
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Total War: Medieval II

November 10, 2006

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Kamil Kleszyk

Author: Kamil Kleszyk

At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.

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