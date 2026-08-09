It transforms the iconic classic into a terrifying survival horror game. This excellent mod for Doom 2 is now available on GOG

The collection of mods available on GOG.com has been expanded to include the excellent survival horror called Total Chaos.
For some time now, GOG.com has been adding popular mods to its catalog. This works very well, as it helps give fan-made projects additional exposure while offering players an easier way to install them. The latest modification to join the program is Total Chaos.
Total Chaos is a mod for Doom II that originally debuted in 2018. It is what is known as a total conversion, meaning that all of its audiovisual elements are new and the gameplay has undergone major changes, effectively offering something closer to a new game than a traditional modification.
The mod offers survival horror gameplay and atmosphere, taking us to an island overrun by monsters. The project uses the GZDoom engine, allowing it to offer a much higher level of visual and technical quality than Doom II. In this respect, it is easily on par with many modern indie games.
Adding mods to GOG.com usually makes life much easier for gamers binterested in them, but this particular case is a little different. The version available on the service is the standard release, which requires Doom II. However, several years after its original release, the developers released Total Chaos Director’s Cut, a revised version that, aside from numerous improvements and additional content (including a New Game+ mode), is a completely standalone project that does not require any other game. All you need to do is download the mod archive, extract it anywhere, and launch it.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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