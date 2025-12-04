Nightreign DLC not working? Activating The Forsaken Hollows requires an extra step

It was quite unexpected, yet very welcome, that FromSoftware created a co-op version of Elden Ring. Fortunately, the experiment, which Elden Ring Nightreign undeniably is, turned out to be very successful. After initial bumps, patches were released, two-player mode added and more difficult challenge introduced. The cooperative alter-ego of ER continues to grow, and eventually, it has been expanded with a new content DLC entitled The Forsaken Hollows. However, some folks might have noticed that the expansion is not working despite it being released already. Is there something wrong? The answer is simple, so stick around to get to know the answer.

How to fix Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows DLC

While maybe not as popular as the “base” version of Elden Ring, Nightreign found the way to some people’s hearts. In fact, it fares so well that a DLC with extra content was released. The Forsaken Hollows debuted just recently, but some of the fans have noticed that it’s not working as it should. In fact, it doesn’t activate at all, like it wasn’t even bought. What gives?

If you are experiencing this problem, most probably you have bought a Deluxe, Collector’s or Seeker’s Edition, or simply – you have pre-ordered Deluxe Upgrade pack. This can be a problem mostly for console players who enjoy Nightreign on their PS4, PS5 or Xbox, as it requires manual download of the DLC. The process of doing it is rather straightforward.

PlayStation:

Open PlayStation Store, Search for “Elden Ring Nightreign”, Locate the “Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows” DLC and select it, Proceed with downloading the content.

Xbox:

You can use the option directly below the “Elden Ring Nightreign” icon.

Alternatively:

In “My Games & Apps” section of Xbox, hover over “Elden Ring Nightreign” entry and press the Menu button, From the available options, choose “Manage Games & Add-ons”, From the list of possible Add-Ons, mark the checkbox next to “Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows” and proceed with the installation.

Generally, the matter of automatic installation of the expansion shouldn’t be posing a problem for players on Steam, as it should automatically download and apply the update.

There is also one more thing to keep in mind – to enjoy the extra content added by The Forsaken Hollows, you must be paired (or matchmake) with people who also have the expansion bought. Otherwise, the additions that the DLC introduced won’t be available. For more information, you can relate to official article published by Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring Nightreign. Have fun!