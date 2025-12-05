HBO Max's Game of Thrones universe will be expanded in just six weeks. Check out the final trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

December in streaming looks very promising, particularly due to the release of Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 5, but at the beginning of 2026, there will also be plenty to watch from the comfort of your home. In just a few weeks, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will launch on HBO Max, a show expanding the famous Game of Thrones fantasy universe. The release date is getting closer, so the final trailer of the new series has been released online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place one hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series focuses on two unusual protagonists wandering through Westeros: a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his young squire, Egg.

The series is set in a time when the Targaryen dynasty still sits on the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon is still alive. A pair of extraordinary friends are about to face some dangerous challenges. Surprising and powerful enemies will also appear on their path.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – final trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to stand out from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, among other things, due to the creators' focus on a smaller number of characters. The new series has already gained the approval of George R.R. Martin, who called it a "faithful adaptation."

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is six episodes long, and new episodes will be released weekly. The production is handled by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker.

The series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released on HBO Max on January 19, 2026.