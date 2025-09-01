„I will try my best not to cry”. After 9 years, Kingdom Come: Deliverance developers say goodbye to Henry's actor

9 years after the premiere of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the developers of the Czech RPG are saying goodbye to the actor playing the main character - at least for now.

Although there are still many attractions waiting for KCD 2 players, we have known for a long time that actor Tom McKay has for now ended his adventure with the series. In April, he spoke about his "last day ever" in the Warhorse Studios' recording studio.

Such wording alarmed some fans, who feared either the end of the series (despite information about the possible development of the series), or the use of artificial intelligence for "acting" by the Czech developer. Nevertheless, most gamers were convinced that it was only about the end of his involvement in the work on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

McKay's post on the X service, as well as the video he published on his YouTube channel seem to confirm that. The material shows the "farewell to KCD 2" at the Warhorse studio headquarters, where the employees thanked the actor (and applauded him) for his contribution to the success of the second Kingdom Come: Deliverance. In response, McKay stated that he "will try his best not to cry" (via 3DJuegos).

It should be noted that there are information suggesting that this is a farewell to the entire series. However, this post focuses only on finishing the recording of the last dialogues of Henry in KCD 2, which will be included in the game either in one of the next two expansions (one of them will debut on September 9), or maybe even in some larger update.

Of course, there is no certainty whether the next Kingdom Come will be made. The two games are separated by an almost 7 year gap, and the current situation in the gaming industry is rather gloomy. Even if we receive the third part of the series, there is no certainty that Henry will return in it, let alone McKay.

By the way: the next broadcast by McKay (September 2nd, which is tomorrow, at 2pm BST or 3pm CET) is supposed to be dedicated to "everything" about Kingdom Come: Deliverance. If you have any questions to Henry about the Czech RPG, you can leave them below his post on the X service.