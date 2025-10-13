New on Steam. WoW fans should get ready for something special

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. There won't be much happening this week. Since Steam Next Fest is kicking off tonight with tons of demos, most creators decided not to compete with the event. However, this doesn't mean that the coming days won't bring any interesting releases.

Release of the week is Fellowship (Early Access, October 16, 2025)

Fellowship is an action RPG primarily focused on co-op for up to four players.

The creators are aiming to come up with a new game genre called MODA (Multiplayer Online Dungeon Adventure). It's like a mash-up of the intense raid vibes from MMORPGs (World of Warcraft inspirations) with action RPG and MOBA elements. The devs want to deliver everything great about raids, but without the need for grinding and other requirements typical of MMO titles.

The creators want to make sure the dungeons we explore never get boring. This will be achieved in two ways. First off, the maps will adjust to the team's skill level, and on top of that, the developers plan to keep dropping new features and tweaks regularly.

These ideas might hit the mark, as Fellowship is the most followed release on Steam this week. The project's demo was also very popular during the winter Steam Next Fest.

Most important Steam releases: October 13-16, 2025

October 14th

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Chronicles: Alexander the Great

Fans of the RTS game Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition are counting down the hours to the release of the DLC Chronicles: Alexander the Great. The expansion will offer an extensive story campaign and three new civilizations (Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru).

Mohrta

Mohrta is a first-person action game with a fantasy setting and retro-style graphics, combining elements of a shooter and a slasher.

The game is developed by Scumhead Studio, known for titles like Vomitoreum, Shrine, and Loplight, which have received 91%, 92%, and 87% positive reviews on Steam, respectively.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition – The Canary & The Trader

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition will receive its first paid expansion today in the form of The Canary & The Trader. The DLC will include two new enemy bosses and nine extra missions.

October 15th

BALL x PIT

BALL x PIT is an arcade game with roguelike elements, featuring mechanics that are a variation on the classic Arkanoid. The game is set in a fantasy world where we'll be mostly taking out waves of enemies coming at us. We'll be using projectiles that can bounce off walls to do the job.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Cuffbust

Cuffbust is a humorous action game about anthropomorphic animals trying to escape from prison. The game allows for solo play, but the main attraction will be a multiplayer mode for up to ten people.

Lords of Ravage

On the other hand, Lords of Ravage is a tactical RPG enriched with roguelike elements. We'll step into the shoes of the dark lord and lead his army to conquer a fantasy land, mainly by engaging in turn-based battles.

The studio responsible for the project, Synthetic Domain, already has one warmly received tactical RPG under its belt, Mainframe Defenders, which boasts 87% positive reviews on Steam.

October 16th

Cooking Simulator: BBQ

Cooking Simulator, the popular cooking simulation game, will get a BBQ expansion this week, allowing players to manage a restaurant specializing in barbecue.

Escape from Duckov

Meanwhile, Escape from Duckov is a humorous extraction shooter with a top-down view. As the title suggests, it is a parody of Escape from Tarkov, where instead of humans, players will control armed ducks.

It sounds absurd, but among this week's releases, only Fellowship has more players waiting.

Skinfreak

Skinfreak is a promising horror-themed game. Players will take on the role of a woman trapped in a large office building with a serial killer hunting her.

This is the latest game from Black Eyed Priest Studio, which in recent years has earned a reputation as one of the most interesting indie teams creating horror games, thanks to titles like Night at the Gates of Hell, Bloodwash, and Sniper Killer, which have received 89%, 92%, and 87% positive reviews on Steam, respectively.

Sunken Engine (Early Access)

Sunken Engine looks intriguing. It's a ship repair simulator. However, instead of a realistic world, we will get the atmosphere of a Lovecraftian horror. Every ship that docks at our shipyard comes with its own dark secrets that we need to unravel, all while making sure we don't lose our minds in the process.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 17th

Keeper

Keeper is an intriguingly promising adventure game from Double Fine studio. In the game, we'll play as a walking lighthouse with a bird buddy, exploring a forgotten island, and solving tons of puzzles. A unique element of the project is that its story will be told without words.

Lumo 2

Lumo 2 is an arcade puzzle game that pays homage to the "room games" of the 90s, where the action took place in rooms that fit on single screens.

October 18th

Away From Home

Usually, nothing exciting drops on Steam on Sundays, but this week is gonna be different. That's when Away From Home, a promising pixel art RPG, is coming out. In this game, you'll need to have a good sense of rhythm during battles.

The game has a demo on Steam.

