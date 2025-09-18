Medieval Dynasty 2? Render Cube has announced a brand-new game. According to the developers, it’s going to be “much bigger and richer in content"

It’s no surprise that the medieval theme has become so popular in games. From the KC: Deliverance series, which is about to receive another DLC, to Manor Lords, the setting is everywhere. And it’s easy to see why – the chivalric age has a timeless appeal. However, when it comes to capturing that everyday experience of a villager in the Middle Ages, Medieval Dynasty does it best. And soon, we might even see a sequel.

Five years, 111 updates, and a brand-new game in the works

Medieval Dynasty first hit Early Access on Steam five years ago, and to mark the anniversary the devs at Render Cube put together a special video. They looked back on their humble beginnings and shared what motivated them to keep improving the game. One of the devs mentioned that since launch, they’ve rolled out 111 updates, and they’re still planning to add more content. But with the game running on Unreal Engine 4, the technical limits eventually pushed them to start thinking about a brand-new title.

If you’d like to stay updated with news and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

The core Medieval Dynasty team is apparently working on an entirely new game built from scratch in Unreal Engine 5.

With 5 years of experience and lessons learned, we’ll be able to grow the new title more smoothly and include even more of your suggestions. We can’t yet reveal what this new game will be, but we promise it will be much bigger and richer in content than our current title.

In other good news, Render Cube has a little surprise planned to celebrate five years of Medieval Dynasty. They mentioned an activity where players can win prizes, so we can look forward to more updates from the studio soon.

Source: YouTube; Render Cube

The team has assured us that Medieval Dynasty will keep getting updates and DLCs, so it’ll probably be a while before they reveal their new game, or whether it’ll even be a Medieval Dynasty 2. And let’s hope they didn’t record wolf or bear sounds the way they did with the goats. Hopefully, they took some safety precautions in place.