A free MMO game set in the Fallout universe gets a new version, offering exciting improvements

A new version of FOnline 3, a free-to-play MMORPG set in the Fallout universe, has been released.
We currently have no idea when we will be able to play the next installment of the Fallout series. Fortunately, thanks to modders, we cannot complain about a lack of fresh experiences. The latest example is the newly released major update for FOnline 3, a free fan-made MMO. The project uses graphical assets from Fallout 2, but it is a completely standalone game that does not require FO2 to run.
The new version of the project has been designated as version 6.5 and introduces numerous new features and improvements.
FOnline 3 has been in development for seven years. The game is currently in its sixth season, which has already been running for two years. Seasons are now very long because engine limitations require every new season to wipe all characters and reset the game world. As a result, the developers want players to fully enjoy their progress before such a reset takes place.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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