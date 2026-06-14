A free MMO game set in the Fallout universe gets a new version, offering exciting improvements

We currently have no idea when we will be able to play the next installment of the Fallout series. Fortunately, thanks to modders, we cannot complain about a lack of fresh experiences. The latest example is the newly released major update for FOnline 3, a free fan-made MMO. The project uses graphical assets from Fallout 2, but it is a completely standalone game that does not require FO2 to run.

The new version of the project has been designated as version 6.5 and introduces numerous new features and improvements.

First and foremost, the caravan system has been thoroughly redesigned and expanded. There are now no limits on how many players and their companions can join a caravan. Caravans now travel within the game world itself rather than on the world map, and the challenges encountered during these journeys, especially combat encounters, are dynamically adjusted to the caravan’s size and composition. The rewards for participating in caravan expeditions have also been significantly expanded. The mutation system has also been enhanced, with new ways of acquiring mutations added and the number of mutation slots increased to four per character. New perk synergies have been introduced as well. The update also includes numerous bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements, particularly regarding character classes and weapons.

FOnline 3 has been in development for seven years. The game is currently in its sixth season, which has already been running for two years. Seasons are now very long because engine limitations require every new season to wipe all characters and reset the game world. As a result, the developers want players to fully enjoy their progress before such a reset takes place.

FOnline 3 – download the game from our FTP server (the developers have granted us permission to host a mirror).