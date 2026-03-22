Open Galaxy, a free space sim inspired by Star Wars: X-Wing, has recieved a new singleplayer campaign

Open Galaxy, a free space sim set in the Star Wars, has added a new story campaign with six missions.

Adrian Werner

Open Galaxy, a free space sim inspired by Star Wars: X-Wing, has recieved a new singleplayer campaign.
Open Galaxy, a free space sim inspired by Star Wars: X-Wing, has recieved a new singleplayer campaign.

Space simulators are currently a small niche. Especially rare are productions of this type that focus on story-driven single-player campaigns. That’s why hungry fans often roll up their sleeves and create their own projects of this type. Sometimes the result are mods, and other times we get standalone free games. Open Galaxy belongs to the latter category. We’re mentioning this title because it has just received a major update.

Related:X-wing from LucasArts returns with a modern makeover thanks to XWVM team

Open Galaxy is a project heavily inspired by early space space sims from Totally Games set in the Star Wars universe, namely TIE Fighter and the X-Wing series. The creators don’t try to hide this, as Open Galaxy is directly set in that universe and uses well-known ships and factions.

Although it’s a completely free fan project, it’s extremely impressive. The gameplay and graphics are well polished. The game features over 400 ships, dozens of missions, and an advanced control system that works equally well with mouse and keyboard as it does with controllers.

  1. Open Galaxy – download the game

The latest version of the game is marked 11.2.24 and brings many new features:

  1. Most importantly, the update introduces a new campaign, Strike at Sullust, consisting of six missions and four cutscenes.
  2. The previous campaign, A New Ally, has also been refreshed.
  3. Several ships have finally received their missing cockpits.
  4. Graphics have been improved (among other things, planets now have atmospheres and their own skyboxes during low-altitude flights).
  5. Various bug fixes have also been introduced
More:

Star Wars: X-Wing

April 17, 1993

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

After nine years of silence, the legendary Skyrim mod has received its long-awaited update

Next
After nine years of silence, the legendary Skyrim mod has received its long-awaited update

Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions

Previous
Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions

Latest News

Hot News

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Diablo 4 Hall of the Penitent - How to Find and Activate

Diablo 4 Hall of the Penitent - How to Find and Activate

Diablo 4 Hall of the Penitent - How to Find and Activate
Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions

Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions

Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map