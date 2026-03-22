Open Galaxy, a free space sim inspired by Star Wars: X-Wing, has recieved a new singleplayer campaign.

Open Galaxy, a free space sim set in the Star Wars, has added a new story campaign with six missions.
Space simulators are currently a small niche. Especially rare are productions of this type that focus on story-driven single-player campaigns. That’s why hungry fans often roll up their sleeves and create their own projects of this type. Sometimes the result are mods, and other times we get standalone free games. Open Galaxy belongs to the latter category. We’re mentioning this title because it has just received a major update.
Open Galaxy is a project heavily inspired by early space space sims from Totally Games set in the Star Wars universe, namely TIE Fighter and the X-Wing series. The creators don’t try to hide this, as Open Galaxy is directly set in that universe and uses well-known ships and factions.
Although it’s a completely free fan project, it’s extremely impressive. The gameplay and graphics are well polished. The game features over 400 ships, dozens of missions, and an advanced control system that works equally well with mouse and keyboard as it does with controllers.
The latest version of the game is marked 11.2.24 and brings many new features:
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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