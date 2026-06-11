The Return of Atreia is closer than ever - Aion 2 wishlists are now open

AION 2 aims to continue the legacy of the original game, which is now nearing the 20th anniversary of its release. The new installment of the franchise is built from the ground up using the power of Unreal Engine 5 and its core concept is to create a world designed for flight, which was one of the defining features of the first AION. Players can expect eight diverse classes, large scale aerial PvP battles and rich new story set in the world of Atreia.

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Source: AION 2, NC.

AION 2 will carry on the legacy of the original game

When the original AION was released in 2008 it made waves with its big, diverse world. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5 the sequel will expand the setting dramatically, delivering an Atreia that’s 36 times bigger than the map offered in the first game. The experience will also be enhanced thanks to new dynamic animations and advanced visuals. All the regions are expansive vertically, allowing players to explore them on land, in the air and underwater.

This will be accompanied by rich customization options for players characters, offering them a choice of over 200 individual elements. This aspect of gameplay will also benefit from inclusion of Style Shop, which will provide gamers with options of sharing their characters’ designs with other players.

Story-wise AION 2 will be set 200 years after the first game. When gamers return to the world of Atreia they will find it in crisis – the valuable resource Aether is nearly depleted, and day-to-day survival is a struggle. As you explore and uncover its history, you’ll revisit well-known lands – Poeta, Verteron, Ishalgen and Altgard. The game is being designed as a full-blown sequel, not a remaster, so all those areas will offer improved and changed features, as well as new stories. The adventure will be further enhanced by the introduction of a pets system, allowing players to capture the monsters in the wild and turn them into pets and mounts.

Source: AION 2, NC.

AION 2 will make gamers feel right at home by offering diverse choice of classes:

The role of tanks will be fulfilled by Gladiator and Templar classes.

Players preferring their warriors to be fast and agile killers will enjoy playing as Assassin and Ranger classes.

Those who delight in dealing massive damage to large areas will be able to get their fill of destructions by choosing Sorcerer class.

Gamers who like playing solo will find Spiritmaster class to be ideal for this style of gameplay.

People enjoying healing their teammates will be able to do so thanks to Cleric class.

And last by not least, those who feel best playing a support role will find Chanter class to be the best choice for them.

Since AION 2 will be a combat heavy game the developers have ensured that Cleric and Chanter classes will have their own full set of offensive abilities, so that they don’t fall behind their team mates during battles. Compared to the original the developers are promising more distinct fighting styles, bigger emphasis on strategic combinations and rich co-op tactics.

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Source: AION 2, NC.

AION 2 will offer manual action combat with fast, real time targeting and heavy emphasis on aerial combat, as well as non-targeting back-judgment hits (which means that attacks will connect based on positional collision rather than auto-locking targets). We’ll have plenty of opportunities to play around with those mechanics, as the game will deliver 200+ dungeons, available in a variety of different formats ranging from solo, 4-Player, up to 8-man. Gamers will be able to take part in both massive PvP battles, as well as smaller 1v1 and 4v4 skirmishes in arenas. The cult-classic Abyss will also return, offering us a chance to take part in faction warfare.

The game is being developed as a PC only project. AION 2 will launch in September 2026. Players can already add the game to their wishlist on Steam.

This content was created in marketing collaboration with NC Corporation.