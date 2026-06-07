Tsardom Total War - a new version of the massive mod for Medieval 2 TW brings new faction and maps

The popular Tsardoms Total War mod for Medieval II: Total War has been updated to version 3.0, introducing, among other things, a new faction, additional battle maps, and new units.
Fans of Creative Assembly’s games are eagerly awaiting Total War: Medieval 3. However, it will be quite some time before this title hits the market. You can make the wait more enjoyable by playing Medieval II: Total War, which, despite being two decades old, is currently the installment in the series that enjoys the most support from the modding community. A prime example of this is the massive Tsardoms Total War mod, which has finally reached version 3.0.
The project is a mod for Medieval II: Total War – Kingdoms and focuses on the late Middle Ages, specifically the fall of the Byzantine Empire. The authors have prepared a campaign centered on Italy, the Balkans, and Asia Minor, allowing players to experience the period from 1345 to 1530
Tsardoms Total War lets you play in standalone battles and in a campaign. To accurately capture the chosen historical setting, the developers have overhauled most of the game’s elements. You’ll find a new strategic map, dozens of playable factions, new units, weapons, battlefields, models, textures, and sound effects. Significant changes have also been made to the gameplay mechanics and balance.
Fall of Constantinople Version 2.0
Alongside Version 2.0, the companion mod Fall of Constantinople has been updated, transporting the campaign to the era of Vlad the Impaler, John Hunyadi, Skanderbeg, and, of course, the epic battles for Constantinople
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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