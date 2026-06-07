Tsardom Total War - a new version of the massive mod for Medieval 2 TW brings new faction and maps

The popular Tsardoms Total War mod for Medieval II: Total War has been updated to version 3.0, introducing, among other things, a new faction, additional battle maps, and new units.

Adrian Werner

Tsardom Total War - a new version of the massive mod for Medieval 2 TW brings new faction and maps, image source: Sega.
Tsardom Total War - a new version of the massive mod for Medieval 2 TW brings new faction and maps Source: Sega.

Fans of Creative Assembly’s games are eagerly awaiting Total War: Medieval 3. However, it will be quite some time before this title hits the market. You can make the wait more enjoyable by playing Medieval II: Total War, which, despite being two decades old, is currently the installment in the series that enjoys the most support from the modding community. A prime example of this is the massive Tsardoms Total War mod, which has finally reached version 3.0.

The project is a mod for Medieval II: Total War – Kingdoms and focuses on the late Middle Ages, specifically the fall of the Byzantine Empire. The authors have prepared a campaign centered on Italy, the Balkans, and Asia Minor, allowing players to experience the period from 1345 to 1530

Tsardoms Total War lets you play in standalone battles and in a campaign. To accurately capture the chosen historical setting, the developers have overhauled most of the game’s elements. You’ll find a new strategic map, dozens of playable factions, new units, weapons, battlefields, models, textures, and sound effects. Significant changes have also been made to the gameplay mechanics and balance.

  1. Download Tsardom Total War

Update 3.0 brings a number of changes:

  1. New battle maps have been introduced, faithfully recreating historical battle sites, such as Constantinople, Tarnovgrad, Milan, Thessaloniki, and Galata.
  2. The user interface has been improved to make strategic decision-making easier.
  3. There are also new units.
  4. A new playable faction, Achaea, has been added.
  5. New scenarios have been introduced, and existing ones have been expanded.
  6. Game balance has been adjusted, and AI has been improved, both in the campaign and during battles.

Fall of Constantinople Version 2.0

Alongside Version 2.0, the companion mod Fall of Constantinople has been updated, transporting the campaign to the era of Vlad the Impaler, John Hunyadi, Skanderbeg, and, of course, the epic battles for Constantinople

  1. Download Fall of Constantinople
More:

Total War: Medieval II - Kingdoms

August 28, 2007

PC Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

Previous
Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

Latest News

Hot News

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion
Total War Warhammer 3 All Console Commands and Cheats

Total War Warhammer 3 All Console Commands and Cheats

Total War Warhammer 3 All Console Commands and Cheats
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers
Looking for answer to “edible waterfowl” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it quickly

Looking for answer to “edible waterfowl” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it quickly

Looking for answer to “edible waterfowl” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it quickly
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map