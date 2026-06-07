Tsardom Total War - a new version of the massive mod for Medieval 2 TW brings new faction and maps

Fans of Creative Assembly’s games are eagerly awaiting Total War: Medieval 3. However, it will be quite some time before this title hits the market. You can make the wait more enjoyable by playing Medieval II: Total War, which, despite being two decades old, is currently the installment in the series that enjoys the most support from the modding community. A prime example of this is the massive Tsardoms Total War mod, which has finally reached version 3.0.

The project is a mod for Medieval II: Total War – Kingdoms and focuses on the late Middle Ages, specifically the fall of the Byzantine Empire. The authors have prepared a campaign centered on Italy, the Balkans, and Asia Minor, allowing players to experience the period from 1345 to 1530

Tsardoms Total War lets you play in standalone battles and in a campaign. To accurately capture the chosen historical setting, the developers have overhauled most of the game’s elements. You’ll find a new strategic map, dozens of playable factions, new units, weapons, battlefields, models, textures, and sound effects. Significant changes have also been made to the gameplay mechanics and balance.

Update 3.0 brings a number of changes:

New battle maps have been introduced, faithfully recreating historical battle sites, such as Constantinople, Tarnovgrad, Milan, Thessaloniki, and Galata. The user interface has been improved to make strategic decision-making easier. There are also new units. A new playable faction, Achaea, has been added. New scenarios have been introduced, and existing ones have been expanded. Game balance has been adjusted, and AI has been improved, both in the campaign and during battles.