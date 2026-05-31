Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the release of Black and White 2. The chances of a the series getting a new sequel are practically zero, but the franchise lives on thanks to its fans. One of the best examples of this is the fan-made project Black & White 2 Plus, which has just received a new and final version.

Related:Black and White 2 Redux Mod Version 1.8 Goes Live

The mod thoroughly refreshes and expands the game, adding both elements that were originally planned by the developers but ultimately cut, as well as completely new ones. It enriches the game with new campaign missions, expands the list of territories, units, buildings, and magical beasts, and fixes virtually all technical bugs. There are so many new elements that they almost form the foundation of the game’s content.

Black & White 2 Plus - download the mod from our FTP (the author has granted us permission to host a mirror)

The new version of the mod is numbered 1.8 and introduces an additional map, expands the campaign dialogues, improves the final bosses, and, most importantly, fixes many technical glitches. This patch is the last one planned, but that doesn’t mean the mod author isn’t working on something new. Currently, the creator is working on a major fan-made expansion titled Elementals.