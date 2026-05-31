Black & White 2 Plus revamps the classic strategy game and sets the stage for a fan-made expansion

Black & White 2 Plus, the most significant fan-made project for Lionhead Studios' classic strategy game, has received its latest update.
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the release of Black and White 2. The chances of a the series getting a new sequel are practically zero, but the franchise lives on thanks to its fans. One of the best examples of this is the fan-made project Black & White 2 Plus, which has just received a new and final version.
The mod thoroughly refreshes and expands the game, adding both elements that were originally planned by the developers but ultimately cut, as well as completely new ones. It enriches the game with new campaign missions, expands the list of territories, units, buildings, and magical beasts, and fixes virtually all technical bugs. There are so many new elements that they almost form the foundation of the game’s content.
The new version of the mod is numbered 1.8 and introduces an additional map, expands the campaign dialogues, improves the final bosses, and, most importantly, fixes many technical glitches. This patch is the last one planned, but that doesn’t mean the mod author isn’t working on something new. Currently, the creator is working on a major fan-made expansion titled Elementals.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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