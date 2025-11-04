Nintendo Switch 2 surpasses 10 million units sold, despite fan anger about prices

Today, we’ve learned through a post on Nintendo’s site that sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 have not slowed down. Earlier this year, just one month after the launch of the Switch 2, we learned that the new console had sold 5 million units in its first month, making it the fastest-selling console of all time. Now, as of the end of September, Nintendo reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold well over 10 million units. That’s more than double what the original Switch sold in its first two quarters on sale.

Nintendo Switch 2 sales hit 10 million, continuing its impressive run

There was a lot of anti-Nintendo sentiment following the reveal of the Switch 2. This mostly started with the pricing of its launch title, Mario Kart World. It, perhaps not that surprisingly, became the first $80 video game, on top of the $450 price tag for the console itself. The phrase “drop the price” became incredibly common in the following day’s Treehouse livestreams. This was also paired with Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades costing $10, sometimes for games that were 8 years old, such as Breath of the Wild, which to this day still has not dropped in price from its original $60. But none of this seems to be slowing down console sales, or even the most expensive games, for that matter.

Refusing to drop the price seems to have worked out well for Nintendo, because Mario Kart World is just under 10 million units sold. To be more exact, Mario Kart World has sold 9.57 million units compared to the Switch 2’s 10.36 million. This means that we can estimate that roughly 90% of Switch 2 owners also bought Mario Kart World, since the game isn’t playable on any other device.

Nintendo also shared updated sales numbers for Donkey Kong: Bananza, the only other Switch 2 exclusive game released so far, ahead of Kirby Air Riders later this month and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment this week. The critically praised 3D platformer has reached 3.49 million sales. With other big Nintendo releases, available on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it will be interesting to see how sales split between the two consoles.