Everything announced during today's Nintendo Direct

Today's Nintendo Direct lasted over an hour, featuring major announcements such as a release date for Metroid Prime 4, a new Fire Emblem game, and more.
Today, Nintendo hosted another Direct showcase, not a Partner Showcase or Indie World as was featured recently. This Direct ended up lasting longer than any other Nintendo showcase in recent memory, but it makes sense. There was a lot to cover from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s release date to Mario’s 40th Anniversary, which included the announcement of two new games.
Despite the early hour, over 600 thousand people joined the livestream. The legendary Shigeru Miyamoto opened up the Direct to talk about the ways Nintendo will be celebrating Mario’s 40th, including a first look at the next Super Mario Bros. movie, which is officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be in theaters in Spring 2026.
There were a ton of announcement’s during today’s hour-long Nintendo Direct, including a shadow drop of roguelike DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza, a surprising Resident Evil announcement, and so much more. You can watch the full presentation above, but here’s all the games announced.
- Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 – October 2nd, 2025
- Mario Tennis Fever – February 12th, 2026
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder NS2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – Spring 2026
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Spring 2026
- Storm Lancers – Later Today
- Dinkum – November 5th, 2025 – Demo Available Today
- Popucom – Holiday 2025
- TomoDachi Life: Living the Dream – Spring 2026
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – October 30th, 2025, Physically December 12th, 2025
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade – Janurary 22nd, 2026
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark – Later Today
- Hades 2 – September 25th, 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – November 6th, 2025
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined – February 5th, 2026
- Virtual Boy – Coming to NSO + Expansion Pack – February 17th, 2026
- Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake – Early 2026
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – NS2 Edition
- Overcooked 2 – NS2 Edition – May 2026
- Stardew Valley – NS2 Edition – Fall 2025
- Human Fall Flat – NS2 Edition – Spring 2026
- PowerWash Simulator 2 – Fall 2025
- Suika Game Planet – This Winter
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – December 4th, 2025
- Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC – Later Today
- Pokémon Pokopia – 2026
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC – TBD
- Daganropa 2x2 – 2026
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins – January 22nd, 2026
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – March 13th, 2026
- Two Point Museum – October 28th, 2025
- Disgaea 7 Complete – October 10th, 2025
- EA Sports FC 26 – September 26th, 2025
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – October 30th, 2025
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – This Winter
- LEGO Voyagers – September 15th, 2025
- Little Nightmares 3 – October 10th, 2025
- Persona 3 Reload – October 23rd, 2025
- Resident Evil Requiem – February 27th, 2026
- Resident Evil Biohazard & Resident Evil Village – February 27th, 2026
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 2026
