Today, Nintendo hosted another Direct showcase, not a Partner Showcase or Indie World as was featured recently. This Direct ended up lasting longer than any other Nintendo showcase in recent memory, but it makes sense. There was a lot to cover from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s release date to Mario’s 40th Anniversary, which included the announcement of two new games.

Everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation

Despite the early hour, over 600 thousand people joined the livestream. The legendary Shigeru Miyamoto opened up the Direct to talk about the ways Nintendo will be celebrating Mario’s 40th, including a first look at the next Super Mario Bros. movie, which is officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be in theaters in Spring 2026.

There were a ton of announcement’s during today’s hour-long Nintendo Direct, including a shadow drop of roguelike DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza, a surprising Resident Evil announcement, and so much more. You can watch the full presentation above, but here’s all the games announced.