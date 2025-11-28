For the first time in the series' 40-year history, Microsoft's big brand launches on PlayStation. We learned the release time

Microsoft's next game is coming to the PlayStation 5 in December, and we've learned the exact time for the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on the console.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is another title from Microsoft's list of games that will be coming to PlayStation 5. We received the announcement of the conversion in September this year, and its release will take place at the beginning of December. Now we know the exact times.
The launch was divided into two dates, depending on which edition of the game you purchased.
The creators have also updated the FAQ page regarding the PS5 console release. It was confirmed that a Microsoft account won't be required to play, and cross-play will be unavailable. Moreover, you won't be able to use any DLCs you bought on Xbox or PC.
Microsoft is gradually releasing its brands on a competitive console. Over the past year, PS5 owners received, among others, Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Now it's time for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and next year – with the release of Halo: Campaign Evolved – the company will lose its last major "exclusive."
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
