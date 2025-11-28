For the first time in the series' 40-year history, Microsoft's big brand launches on PlayStation. We learned the release time

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is another title from Microsoft's list of games that will be coming to PlayStation 5. We received the announcement of the conversion in September this year, and its release will take place at the beginning of December. Now we know the exact times.

Release hours for MFSF 2024 on PlayStation 5

Microsoft

The launch was divided into two dates, depending on which edition of the game you purchased.

People who bought the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, or Aviator version during the pre-sale will be able to start playing in less than a week, on December 3rd, at 5:00 am PT. Owners of the standard edition will launch MFSF 2024 a few days later, on December 8th, at 5:00 am PT.

The creators have also updated the FAQ page regarding the PS5 console release. It was confirmed that a Microsoft account won't be required to play, and cross-play will be unavailable. Moreover, you won't be able to use any DLCs you bought on Xbox or PC.

Microsoft is gradually releasing its brands on a competitive console. Over the past year, PS5 owners received, among others, Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Now it's time for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and next year – with the release of Halo: Campaign Evolved – the company will lose its last major "exclusive."