Future of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six depends on them. Ubisoft has finally revealed its cards

Ubisoft announced the creation of Vantage Studios, a new subsidiary developed in collaboration with the Chinese giant Tencent. According to information from a few months ago, this company is responsible for the development and further expansion of the French corporation's largest IPs: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

According to the information, the new studio, described by Ubisoft as a "creative house," is made up of development teams from Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Sofia, and Barcelona, with a total of approximately 2,300 employees.

The subsidiary is headed by Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot, son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. Aware of potential accusations of nepotism, Charlie Guillemot stated that he wants to focus primarily on work and creating new experiences for players.

Vantage Studios will take on development and expansion of these brands, building on the foundation of Ubisoft's experience and expertise, sharing services and technical resources, all while giving developers more hands-on control over the games they are building, said Charlie Guillemot.

New structure – more freedom for devs

Ubisoft says Vantage Studios will operate in a more laid-back, decentralized way compared to the main company. Each team will be given more control over their current project, which should allow for a faster response to changes in the industry and player expectations.

The company also highlights that setting up Vantage Studios is just the first step in Ubisoft's transformation. In the future, they want to create more similar entities that bring together different brands and studios under one banner.

Regarding Tencent, the Chinese consortium that acquired a 25% stake in the new company by investing €1.16 billion, it will serve in an advisory capacity, while control over creative and business decisions will stay with Ubisoft.

It should be noted that the decision to establish Vantage Studios came after a challenging period for the French publisher. In recent years, Ubisoft has been dealing with financial issues, layoffs, and even shutting down some projects. According to reports, the company considered various strategic options, including selling parts of the business to other publishers, before ultimately reaching an agreement with Tencent.

Right now, it's unclear how other Ubisoft branches, like Massive Entertainment, will fit into the new setup. It's known that the company employs about 20,000 people in total, and the transformation will impact most of them.