Halloween movies on Netflix. The best spooky films to watch in October

Halloween is fast approaching, and October is the perfect month to watch scary movies, not just on that one special day, but every evening. For those who like to be scared or are in the mood for atmospheric Halloween productions that aren't too scary, we've prepared a list of five movies that you can find on Netflix. There's something for everyone, as we've collected both the bloodier and not-so-scary horror movies.

5 Halloween movies on Netflix

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton, Warner Bros., 2024

Beetlejuice is a classic that many people are familiar with. Movie fans know that Halloween is the perfect time to watch this unique ghost story, and recently, the sequel to this film has also been attracting attention. It is immediately apparent that Tim Burton had a hand in the film starring Michael Keaton as the unruly and terrifying Beetlejuice. In this bizarre spectacle, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Lydia's life, still haunted by Beetlejuice, is turned upside down when her daughter ends up in the Afterlife.

Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her, Robert Zemeckis, Universal Pictures, 1992

Death Becomes Her is a dark comedy starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Robert Zemeckis serves up an atmospheric mix of dark film and cartoonish humor reminiscent of Looney Tunes. A woman abandoned for another is ready to do anything to take revenge for the harm done to her, doing so in style. To prove to her ex what he has lost, Helen reaches for a mysterious potion that gives her eternal youth and beauty, which, of course, Ernest's new partner, Madeline, quickly begins to envy. After discovering Helen's secret, she decides to take the same elixir, but quickly learns the price of longevity.

28 Years Later

28 Years Later, Danny Boyle, Sony, 2025

The newest entry on our list. The sequel to the brilliant horror films 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, released in 2025. The production was recently added to Netflix. In it, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland once again take viewers to a post-apocalyptic world to tell the story of a survivor of a deadly virus epidemic who leaves a small island and heads for the mainland. He soon discovers that not only the infected have mutated, but also those who survived. It is a poignant and moving story that taps into contemporary fears, making it all the more powerful for the audience.

Smile

Smile, Parker Finn, Paramount Pictures, 2022

An R-rated production that tells the story of Dr. Rose Cotter. The woman witnessed a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient. Afterwards, she begins to experience terrifying things that she cannot explain. The terror associated with them begins to overwhelm her and take control of her life, forcing Rose to face her troubled past in order to survive and escape her terrifying new reality.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, Bryanston Distributing Company, 1974

A horror classic that needs no introduction, but even if you know it, you should still watch around Halloween. In this film, made over 50 years ago and still worth revisiting, five friends set off for rural Texas to visit a grave. On the way there, they come across a seemingly abandoned house where incomprehensible things are hidden. In the cabin of horror lives darkness armed with a chainsaw.

