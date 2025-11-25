Far Cry TV adaptation in the works, with Rob Mac co-producing and, of course, starring

This time Ubisoft kept the announcement up, and as we already heard back in August, FX has officially picked up the Far Cry TV adaptation. The show’s being put together by Noah Hawley – known for Fargo and Alien: Earth – and Rob Mac (formerly Rob McElhenney, but he’ll always be Ronald McDonald in my heart) from It’s Always Sunny, Mythic Quest, and Welcome to Wrexham. And of course, in classic Rob fashion, he’s not just producing the series, he’s starring in it as well.

The Ubisoft announcement also makes it clear that the show is embracing one of Far Cry’s biggest trademarks – constant reinvention. Each season of the anthology will head into a completely new setting, which fits perfectly for a series that’s never returned to the same place twice. Noah Hawley even pointed that out, saying Far Cry’s shifting themes line up with the way he approaches Fargo.

But let’s talk about Rob for a minute. Mac is set to star and executive produce, but we have no clue what kind of character he’ll play– after all, no Far Cry game has ever had ever featured a returning one. His role could of course change from season to season (a Hawley hallmark). It’d be great to see him as a different wild card, though personally I’d love to watch him take on main roles so he gets plenty of screen time.

Am I the only one wishing for "Fat Mac" to return?Source: It's Alaways Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob Mac and Glenn Howerton, FX

This isn’t Rob Mac’s first time working with Ubisoft – the company was also involved in Mythic Quest (and yes, I’m still not over the fact it got canceled after four seasons). Ubisoft Film & Television was one of the executive producers, helping design parts of the in-show game, contributing art assets, and offering game-development insight.

Not many details have been shared yet, it’s probably just the deal being confirmed. When we’ll get a release date, more cast info, or shooting locations? Nobody knows. But one thing’s for sure: Far Cry is finally getting the adaptation it deserves, unlike the 2008 movie, which was just a bad dream that never really happened.