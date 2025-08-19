Game Science reveals their next game: Black Myth: Zhong Kui as the „one more thing” at Opening Night Live

Today, Game Science, the developer behind 2024’s Black Myth: Wukong, revealed the next game in the Black Myth series, Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The announcement closed out the first major showcase of gamescom, Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, and served as the presentation’s “one more thing.” The trailer was only cinematic, but it did at least hint at what the next game will be about.

Game Science has only just started development on the sequel to Black Myth: Wukong. Predictions were expecting a DLC for last year’s Game of the Year contender, not an entirely new game. But of course, fans of the series will be excited to learn about Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The trailer has two characters conversing, then hiding from view as a character walks by on the back of a giant tiger. Visually, the graphics are incredible.

According to Keighley, Black Myth: Zhong Kui stars “the ghost-catching god, who wanders between Hell and Earth…” Perhaps the two characters at the start of the trailer are escapees from Zhong Kui and are considering returning, rather than being captured again. But there is no doubt that this new entry in the Black Myth series will stick to its Chinese mythology roots.

Keighley also confirmed that the gameplay will stay consistent, Black Myth: Zhong Kui “will once again be a single-player [action RPG]…” and teased that “the westward journey won’t end here either.” This seems to be hinting at a trilogy of Black Myth games at least. Especially considering the breakout success of the first game, that’s not surprising.

However, this game is very much in the early phases of development. There was no hint at a release window, and I wouldn’t expect to learn anything about Black Myth: Zhong Kui for at least another year or two. No matter how talented the team at Game Science is, or how much money they put into development, a game like this will take time to make, especially if they want it to be as praised as Wukong. For now, we’ll have to be patient to learn more.