Ghost of Yotei: Legends revealed at Opening Night Live. Sucker Punch's next game will have multiplayer DLC

Near the end of gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, Sucker Punch announced a surprise for their upcoming game, Ghost of Yotei. After PlayStation hosted a Ghost of Yotei State of Play presentation a few weeks ago, it didn’t seem like there was much left to showcase for this game. It’s also planned for an October release date, which is just a few months away now. But, fans of the original Ghost of Tsushima may be excited to know that the multiplayer experience will be making a return in Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei Legends will release in 2026 as a free DLC for Sucker Punch’s new game

When Ghost of Tsushima was released in 2020, it was immediately praised for its open world, action, and gorgeous visuals. A few months later, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was released, turning the single-player story into an action-packed multiplayer experience. In the original, the Legends DLC shifted the grounded experience into a supernatural one. We still don’t know what exactly to expect from the Ghost of Yotei version, but we now know it’s coming.

Ghost of Yotei is planned to be released on October 2nd, 2025, and could easily become a game of the year contender if it lives up to the hype. So far, the trailers and gameplay show an even more gorgeous open world to explore, improvements on the original’s combat, and a compelling story of revenge at the center of it all. The developers have also spoken about how they plan to improve the open world experience, making it less repetitive and more worthy of exploration.

Sucker Punch has also confirmed that this DLC will be released as a free update to anyone who owns Ghost of Yotei, which is wonderful, considering they could have easily made it a paid DLC. There were rumors that if Sucker Punch did do a Legends for Yotei, it might be a separate game, but it is now confirmed that the DLC requires the base game.