Anime adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice revealed at Opening Night Live

During Opening Night Live, the first major showcase of gamescom, fans were treated to a first look at the anime adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The trailer for Sekiro: No Defeat was only about 60 seconds long but showcased the unique animation style and gave the world of Sekiro a much brighter color palette than the game is known for. But, if this TV show is anything like the video game, which one Game of the Year in 2019, it should be worth checking out.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime adaptation revealed in new trailer

This is the first television adaptation of a FromSoftware game, and it may not be the last. Rumors were recently confirmed about an Elden Ring movie in the works at A24, and there are rumors of Armored Core being adapted in some way. With the massive success this developer has seen in the last five years, establishing themselves as one of the most beloved names in video games, it would not be surprising to see more like this.

Unfortunately, there is no current release date or release window for Sekiro: No Defeat. But based on the trailer, it seems to be staying true to the game’s brutal, violent action. The trailer ends on a particularly bloody moment as Wolf dispatches an enemy.

Wolf also loses the first fight in the trailer, but given the video game’s key feature, it would be surprising for that to be the end. The trailer seems much more grounded in reality than the supernatural enemies seen in the game, so it will be interesting to see how it is different.