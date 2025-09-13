Golden Acorn and Space Squirrel in Grow a Garden (GaG) are powerful. Voidtouched mutation multiplier is insane

The new update is here. For the next two weeks we will be able to experience Fall Market event in Grow a Garden. It gives you a chance to purchase some useful items if you contribute various plants to the Fall Tree. However, the most powerful are probably Space Squirrel and Golden Acorn. Are you interested what they can do?

Space Squirrel and Voidtouched mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Space Squirrel is a final purchase in Pet Shop during the Fall Market event in Grow a Garden. You need to give the Fall Tree items 17 times. As you know from the title of this news, this pet has a chance to apply Voidtouched mutation on your plants. However, the incredible part is its multiplier. It is said that it gives 135x. If it is confirmed, it will make this mutation one of the most powerful ones, with only Dawnbound and Cosmic mutations more potent at this point. So, yes, if it is true, it is insane!

Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Another powerful purchase that you can make during the event is Golden Acorn. You can get it from Gear Shop after contributing 17 times to the Fall Market event. While it is a gamble, this item is potentially very profitable. It resets the age of your pet (it has to be over 40 though) but gives it a random mutation. Of course, you can get something bad, but there are also a lot of powerful perks out there. It can make the pet more useful and precious!