Grow a Garden (GaG) September codes. Start Fairy event with a gift

Popular gardening simulator, Grow a Garden, has not slowed down. After Beanstalk, a brand new event, called Fairy Event, started. So, you have the opportunity to get new pets like Cockatrice or Ladybug and other rewards but you will need some Fairy Points to get them. And that is not all. Of course, like in the case of many games available on the Roblox platform, GaG has codes that can be redeemed to get some bonuses. But are there any currently available? So, let's take a look at the list for September 2025.

All working codes in Grow a Garden in September 2025

Free codes are a nice bonus. They can give us some in-game currency or cosmetic items. You can find many codes to Grow a Garden on the Internet. However, only one of them is currently active.

TORIGATE – it will give you One Whispering Torii cosmetic that you can put in your garden.

You can activate it right now in the game to receive additional items. Of course, you should also remember that developers will share other codes in the future. So, you have to check regularly to see if anything new has appeared.

Related:How to feed Sam NPC in Grow a Garden (GaG) to use Friendship shop

However, there is another way to get some free gifts. Have you ever heard of Admin Abuse? It is a weekly event that takes place 1 hour before Saturday’s update. There are various interesting activities during it. You can get free pets or mutations if you are lucky!

How to redeem codes in Grow a Garden

When you find a working code, you should know how to activate it. It’s simple – just follow these steps:

Open Grow a Garden. You will find a Settings icon in the left corner of the screen. Click it. Scroll down to the end of the list. In “Type code here” section, write the correct code. Confirm the activation.

There's been a lot going on around Roblox in the past weeks. And we're not just talking about events in popular games. The platform itself is currently the subject of discussion. The company's policy caused huge controversy and led to over 100,000 people signing a petition to dismiss the CEO. So, it’s definitely interesting time for all players.