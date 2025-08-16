Woody and Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) are here. Learn the full list

Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden has just started. After quite an eventful Cooking event, now we need to provide Jack with various types of food. Of course, to do that, it is necessary to know them all. We have prepared a guide to assist you in just that. We have already written about Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky, Summer, Sweet and Toxic. However, we have not talked about all types. That is why, now we will present Woody and Zen.

All Woody crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Apple Avocado Cacao Coconut Cocovine Durian Feijoa Giant Pinecone Hive Fruit Kiwi Mango Maple Apple Moon Blossom Moon Mango Nectarine Papaya Peach Pear Rhubarb Traveler's Fruit

All Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Keep in mind that some crops are event specific. It means that you can’t win or craft them anymore after it finished. The only way to obtain them right now is to buy them from someone else. However, remember to watch out, as there are some scammers out there. If the deal seems to be too good, you are probably right. Use only the official way of trading.

Dezen Enkaku Hinomai Lucky Bamboo Maple Apple Monoblooma Sakura Bush Serenity Soft Sunshine Spiked Mango Taro Flower Tranquil Bloom Zen Rocks Zenflare

Now that you know all Woody and Zen plants, you can continue to discover even more new features of the update. Remember that there is a new rarity – Silver. As well as fresh crops and pets! See you soon in our other guides. Have fun!