Woody and Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) are here. Learn the full list

Are you looking for Woody and Zen types of plants in Grow a Garden? GaG is full of various crops and we have them all. Read our guide to learn more.

Damian Gacek

1

Woody and Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) are here. Learn the full list, image source: Image by ChatGPT.
Woody and Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) are here. Learn the full list Source: Image by ChatGPT.

Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden has just started. After quite an eventful Cooking event, now we need to provide Jack with various types of food. Of course, to do that, it is necessary to know them all. We have prepared a guide to assist you in just that. We have already written about Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky, Summer, Sweet and Toxic. However, we have not talked about all types. That is why, now we will present Woody and Zen.

All Woody crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Apple
  2. Avocado
  3. Cacao
  4. Coconut
  5. Cocovine
  6. Durian
  7. Feijoa
  8. Giant Pinecone
  9. Hive Fruit
  10. Kiwi
  11. Mango
  12. Maple Apple
  13. Moon Blossom
  14. Moon Mango
  15. Nectarine
  16. Papaya
  17. Peach
  18. Pear
  19. Rhubarb
  20. Traveler's Fruit

All Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Keep in mind that some crops are event specific. It means that you can’t win or craft them anymore after it finished. The only way to obtain them right now is to buy them from someone else. However, remember to watch out, as there are some scammers out there. If the deal seems to be too good, you are probably right. Use only the official way of trading.

  1. Dezen
  2. Enkaku
  3. Hinomai
  4. Lucky Bamboo
  5. Maple Apple
  6. Monoblooma
  7. Sakura Bush
  8. Serenity
  9. Soft Sunshine
  10. Spiked Mango
  11. Taro Flower
  12. Tranquil Bloom
  13. Zen Rocks
  14. Zenflare

Now that you know all Woody and Zen plants, you can continue to discover even more new features of the update. Remember that there is a new rarity – Silver. As well as fresh crops and pets! See you soon in our other guides. Have fun!

More:

Roblox

August 27, 2006

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

1

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map