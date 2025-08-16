Grow a Garden (GaG) just added a new silver mutation. All we know about it

The Cooking Event in Grow a Garden is almost over. However, don’t worry, as we are about to take part in the next one – Beanstalk. While developers announced that they plan to slow down a little bit with events, it seems that it is not the case yet. It means new content for us this weekend. While it was not officially launched, we already can enjoy a part of this update – Silver mutation. Many players were surprised by seeing Silver crops in their gardens. Let’s talk about it.

Silver mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG)

All Grow a Garden players probably know what mutation is. It is a plant variant which has some unique characteristics. The rarer mutation, the bigger its multiplayer is. It is not all though; they are sometimes very useful too. Mutated food was necessary during the second part of the Cooking Event, when the Rat Connoisseur was asking for it. We had to prepare various dishes with mutated ingredients and, of course, we got some rewards for that. Many pets have a chance to mutate crops, like Kitsune or Corrupted Kitsune.

Silver mutation is a new mutation added alongside Beanstalk event (even a little bit earlier). The similar situation was when the new dishes were added ahead of the time of the second part of the Cooking event. Silver is the same plant variant as Gold or Rainbow. Sadly, it is far less precious, though. Its multiplayer is only 5. So, not the best one, but it is still a hit, right?

There is 10% chance that it will replace a regular crop. You can get it during Crystal Beam weather. So, it is not so uncommon. Now, we need to wait for more new things to be added in the event. Are you waiting for something particular? Good luck.