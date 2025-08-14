Can you get Kitsune or Corrupted Kitsune in GAG now? It's one of the most desired pets in Grow a Garden

Time to continue the journey through the rabbit hole that is Roblox. In the past days we had an opportunity to visit the most popular games on this platform. One of them is Grow a Garden, a simple farming simulator that features a cooking event right now. The game was released in March 2025 and has been developed since then. So, other events have also occurred in the past. Kitsune, which is among most coveted pets, was a reward during one of them. Right now, getting this creature is not easy.

Can you get Kitsune or Corrupted Kitsune now in GAG? It is not that simple

Kitsune is a creature from Japanese folklore. It is an “animal” similar to a fox or a type of yokai (supernatural entity) with ability to shapeshift. The first references to them date back to the VIII century. So, it has a really long history. In Grow a Garden, Kitsune is a cute, red and white fox that steals crops from other players, mutates them with Chakra and gives them to you. In its Corrupted version, it is blue and black, and gives you a chance to mutate your fruits with Corrupt Chakra (or rarely with Corrupt Foxfire Chakra) instead. It shouldn’t be a surprise that players love this animal and want it in their collections.

Sadly, you can’t obtain Kitsune in the game in any conventional way. This animal was part of time-limited Zen Event that ended on August 2, 2025. You could get it from Kitsune Chest (Corrupted Kitsune) or Zen Egg (regular Kitsune). As if that wasn't enough, the chance of them dropping were really low, about 1%. So, they were extremely hard to get.

Now it’s even worse. You can get Kitsune only by trading with other players. So, you must purchase Trading Tickets from Gear Shop and hope to find one in a good price. Remember that GaG adds regularly event-related pets. For example, you can find Gorilla Chef and Lobster Thermidor during the current Cooking event.

Moreover, if you want, you can also check out our other guides to Grow a Garden. Among other things, you will find recipes for Waffle, Pizza, Sushi, Hot Dog, and many different dishes. You will also learn how to get Bone Blossom to cook the best quality of food. Have fun and good luck with the harvest!