Some of Cookie Jam’s Buzzwords from this weekend’s challenge were cooking related, like “Not fried, not steamed… but,” while others went in a different direction, like “Roman arena.” But now it seems like we’re back in the kitchen with the hint “Cinnamon’s spicy friend from Indonesia.” So if you’re having trouble with this one, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Cinnamon’s spicy friend from Indonesia” in Cookie Jam

This one was an easy guess for me. I use it all the time in baking, especially when making carrot cake:

Cinnamon’s spicy friend from Indonesia – Nutmeg

Nutmeg is an aromatic spice made from the seed of the nutmeg tree, which is native to Indonesia’s Banda Islands, famously known as the “Spice Islands.” For centuries, this region was at the heart of the global spice trade, and nutmeg was very highly prized.

The spice itself comes from the dried inner seed, while the lacy outer covering of the seed is used to produce another spice called mace, which has a slightly more delicate flavor. Nutmeg has a distinctively warm, sweet, and nutty taste that people often describe as cozy and comforting, perfect for colder months or festive dishes.

It’s a versatile ingredient, showing up in both sweet and savory recipes. In baking, you’ll often find it in apple pie, pumpkin spice blends, and cookies. It also shines in creamy drinks like eggnog and chai. On the savory side, just a pinch can transform béchamel sauce, soups, or even mashed potatoes by adding depth and warmth without overpowering the dish.

Nutmeg and cinnamon are frequent companions in the kitchen. Their flavors balance each other beautifully. Together, they form the backbone of many beloved spice blends that make our favorite comfort foods taste so irresistible.