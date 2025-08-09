All known Transcendent recipes in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Now we can prepare a new tier of dishes in Grow a Garden (GaG). Let’s find out the recipes for Transcendent rarity.
We can’t get bored with Grow a Garden, one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform. After a week of the Cooking event, developers added new recipes and a new rarity of dishes – Transcendent tier. It seems that it is even higher than Prismatic (which we covered in a separate guide). So, knowing them can be useful. Let’s see what we know about them and how to prepare them.
Known Transcendent recipes for all dishes in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Some recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.
Keep in mind that the outcome of some recipes may change based on chef’s craving.
- Transcendent Burger – 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Grand Tomato + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Cake – 1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Candy apple – 4 Sugar Apple
- Transcendent Donut – 1x Beanstalk + 1x Sugarglaze + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Hot Dog – 1x Corn + 4x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Ice Cream – 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Pie – 1x Pumpkin + 4x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Pizza – 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn, 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Porridge –1x Banana + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Salad – 1x Grand Tomato + 4x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Sandwich – Unfortunately, there is currently no confirmed recipe for the transcendent Sandwich. Divine: 3x Bone Blossom + 1 Tomato + 1 Corn.
- Transcendent Smoothie – 1x Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom + 1 Coconut
- Transcendent Spaghetti – 3x Bone Blossom + 1x Grand or regular Tomato + 1x Sugarglaze
- Transcendent Sweet Tea – 2x Candy Blossom + 3x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent Sushi – The recipe for transcendent sushi is yet to be confirmed. Prismatic recipe: 3 Bone Blossom + 1x Bamboo + 1x Corn
- Transcendent Waffle – 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Sugarglaze + 3x Bone Blossom
Hopefully, the above list will be useful for you. Good luck.
