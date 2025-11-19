„Half-Life 3 will be announced TOMORROW.” Anticipation for Valve's legendary game is driving players crazy

Fans of the Half-Life series have gone crazy over the third installment, which, according to speculation, is just around the corner. Industry insiders and journalists are adding fuel to the fire.
Right now, there's a huge buzz about Half-Life 3, and a lot of players are convinced that the legendary game is actually on its way. On Reddit, you can find plenty of posts expressing both hope and skepticism. There are also pranksters trying to fool the more gullible. However, the fact remains that the hype is huge.
The whole situation is pretty ridiculous because it's just based on rumors and what industry insiders and famous people are saying. Nevertheless, many players are convinced that if Half-Life 3 is to be announced, it will happen soon. Several facts point to this:
All three dates fall in November, so it would be natural for Half-Life 3 to also be showcased this month. No wonder a lot of players are super excited about this situation.
It's also important that some time ago, Valve announced new hardware. Some players believe that Half-Life 3 is meant to be the system seller for the upcoming Steam Machine, similar to how Half-Life: Alyx was for Valve Index. If you played the latest game in the series, you probably noticed that the ending was clearly setting up for what's coming next.
The hype is so real that fans even found a hint in the eye emoji Geoff Keighley posted on X. Before that, he shared a screenshot of his Steam app showing he only has one game on his wishlist. When players asked him what the title was, he responded only with the mentioned emoji.
However, there were so many reactions that the journalist decided to continue the topic and shared another screenshot. This time, he revealed that the mysterious title is actually Dadlympics, not the mythical Half-Life 3. Sharp-eyed players noticed the cheat – he added it to the list on the same day the screenshot was taken.
Yesterday, another well-known insider, NateTheHate, joined the discussion. He admitted that he has heard a bit about Half-Life 3, but the information is very mixed, and some of it has already "aged poorly." But he's not planning to say anything out loud until he figures out what's really going on.
Gabe Follower, a content creator who focuses on Valve games, has pointed out the current craziness going on. He essentially presented a loop in which many fans of the Half-Life series currently live, consisting of only two points:
It's hard to even imagine what the vibe is like at Valve's headquarters right now, where the employees are the only ones who know what's really going on. Either they're having a good laugh knowing that Half-Life 3 isn't coming at all, or they're stressed about delivering a game that has to meet such big expectations.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
