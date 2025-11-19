„Half-Life 3 will be announced TOMORROW.” Anticipation for Valve's legendary game is driving players crazy

Right now, there's a huge buzz about Half-Life 3, and a lot of players are convinced that the legendary game is actually on its way. On Reddit, you can find plenty of posts expressing both hope and skepticism. There are also pranksters trying to fool the more gullible. However, the fact remains that the hype is huge.

November with Half-Life 3

The whole situation is pretty ridiculous because it's just based on rumors and what industry insiders and famous people are saying. Nevertheless, many players are convinced that if Half-Life 3 is to be announced, it will happen soon. Several facts point to this:

Half-Life: Alyx was revealed on November 18; the first Half-Life launched on November 19; the second installment of the series was released on November 16.

All three dates fall in November, so it would be natural for Half-Life 3 to also be showcased this month. No wonder a lot of players are super excited about this situation.

It's also important that some time ago, Valve announced new hardware. Some players believe that Half-Life 3 is meant to be the system seller for the upcoming Steam Machine, similar to how Half-Life: Alyx was for Valve Index. If you played the latest game in the series, you probably noticed that the ending was clearly setting up for what's coming next.

Journalists and insiders are stirring up the situation

The hype is so real that fans even found a hint in the eye emoji Geoff Keighley posted on X. Before that, he shared a screenshot of his Steam app showing he only has one game on his wishlist. When players asked him what the title was, he responded only with the mentioned emoji.

However, there were so many reactions that the journalist decided to continue the topic and shared another screenshot. This time, he revealed that the mysterious title is actually Dadlympics, not the mythical Half-Life 3. Sharp-eyed players noticed the cheat – he added it to the list on the same day the screenshot was taken.

Yesterday, another well-known insider, NateTheHate, joined the discussion. He admitted that he has heard a bit about Half-Life 3, but the information is very mixed, and some of it has already "aged poorly." But he's not planning to say anything out loud until he figures out what's really going on.

Gabe Follower, a content creator who focuses on Valve games, has pointed out the current craziness going on. He essentially presented a loop in which many fans of the Half-Life series currently live, consisting of only two points:

Half-Life 3 will be announced TOMORROW. If nothing happens, read the first part again.

It's hard to even imagine what the vibe is like at Valve's headquarters right now, where the employees are the only ones who know what's really going on. Either they're having a good laugh knowing that Half-Life 3 isn't coming at all, or they're stressed about delivering a game that has to meet such big expectations.