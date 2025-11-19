Issues with “Get kills, avenger kills count double” in BF6. This challenge seems bugged, but we know how to complete it

So, the big Battlefield 6 update is here. Will it help the game regain the trust of fans? Well… the beginning is not very promising. Many players report increased number of crashes since the update. Developers know about the issue, but it is hard to estimate when we will get a solution. Moreover, the new mode, Sabotage, is also quite controversial, and the challenges… Well, some of them could be better explained. However, “Get kills, avenger kills count double” is at the top of the list with strange phrasing. It looks like it is bugged.

Mystery of “Get kills, avenger kills count double” in BF6

Killing 10 players in BF6 does not seem like a big challenge, right? So, many people thought that completing “Get kills, avenger kills count double” will be a piece of cake. Sadly, it is not the case. It looks like the phrasing is totally wrong in this description. The counter is… counting only avenger kills. And it seems ignoring the regular ones. I wouldn’t be surprised if the concept was initially different — for instance, perhaps the requirement was 100 kills, with standard kills counting as one and avenger kills counting as two. It makes sense. However, the concept changed… but the description did not.

We encourage you to follow us on Google News. Thanks to that you will be able to get news and guides. At the same time it helps us greatly. Of course, it is free.

So, now that we know we need to aim at avenger kills, some people may wonder what those are. It is a type of a kill that you perform on an enemy who killed your teammate. So, someone shoots your companion, you shoot the “someone” – simple revenge. However, figuring this out is not an easy feat thanks to the outdated description.