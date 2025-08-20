Halloween, an asymmetrical horror sandbox, closes out FGS. John Carpenter is an executive producer

Today, Halloween, a new game based on the iconic 1978 horror movie, closed out the Future Games Show. The game is being developed by IllFonic, the same team that developed Predator: Hunting Grounds in 2021, and is also being executive produced by John Carpenter, the original director. According to the new game’s Steam page, it will be “the ultimate asymmetrical horror sandbox.” There is currently no release window for Halloween other than sometime in 2026.

Halloween game set for 2026 release, John Carpenter executive producing

The trailer immediately cued the viewers into the reveal with the iconic musical sting from the movies. Two characters were shown running down the street, with the first arriving at the second’s house to warn them. Based on this and the Steam description, Halloween looks like it will be similar to other asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th, though it does add an interesting twist on the formula.

While the trailer was somewhat ambiguous about what role players will take, the Steam page confirms that players can choose to play as “the hero of Haddonfield” or as the iconic masked villain Michael Myers. Multiplayer consists of 1 v 4 matches, where four players cooperate to save the town. Alert residents, equip them with weapons, and give them commands to even the odds.

As Michael Myers, players will need to stick to the shadows. Some NPCs will fight back or alert the police, causing the odds to swing out of the villain’s favor. This incentivizes Myers to avoid detection, “leveraging shadows and stealth to satisfy his bloodthirst,” and “utilizing a nightmarish array of abilities…” Halloween will also include a standalone single-player story mode that follows the story of Michael Myers’ initial return home.

So, while the basic premise is very reminiscent of games like Dead by Daylight, the inclusion and involvement of the NPC townsfolk adds an extra layer of complication to this new game. It’s more than just the overpowered villain versus four stealthy players; Michael Myers is up against the whole town.