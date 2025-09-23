„Yes, Kojima horror game!” Players react to the trailer and feel like they're getting a P.T

It's only been 3 months since the release of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, and Hideo Kojima is already back with a trailer for his next game. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions, they organized an event where they presented OD, a unique horror game created in collaboration with Microsoft using the Unreal Engine 5. You can watch it below.

"I really am afraid of big knock sounds"

We don't know much about the title, and the trailer itself is also very mysterious. It features a character played by actress Sophie Lillis, who is in a haunted house lighting candles, and ultimately encounters a sinister figure. Kojima's new game has a subtitle Knock, and you can actually hear knocking on the door several times in the trailer, as the creator himself pointed out.

I'm afraid of the sound of "knocking," so I wanted it to be really scary.

Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft Gaming, also appeared on stage. He confirmed that the work on the game is in an "advanced stage" and emphasized that it will "push boundaries." Kojima has mentioned before that Death Stranding will be a weird and unconventional representative of the "new medium" that blurs the lines between video games and movies.

We have one aim: to realize Kojima's vision, to provide entertainment to all players around the world.

Return of P.T.

The trailer was very well-received by players, who see in OD a new P.T. The short demo was an introduction to the canceled game from the Silent Hill series, created by Kojima. The demo was well-received, so it's no wonder that players are excited that the legendary creator is returning to making horror.

The way this trailer was created strongly resembles P.T. Kojima really held onto this idea for all these years and finally has a chance to do it.

It's like going back to P.T.

Yes! Kojima horror game!

Unfortunately, no release date or platforms for the title have been announced. Considering the collaboration with Microsoft, the game could be an exclusive title for Xbox consoles and PC, and it might be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Death Stranding animated movie

An animated movie with the working title Death Stranding Mosquito was also announced at the event. The production is handled by ABC Animation studio. Hiroshi Miyamoto is in charge of directing, and Aaron Guzikowski is handling the script. Viewers can expect a completely new story that hasn't been presented in games.