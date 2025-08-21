PoE 2 The Third Edict patch notes are here. Update 0.3.0 introduces Act 4, a new league, and sprinting

Today, Grinding Gear Games hosted an hour-long livestream to go over the next major update to Path of Exile 2, The Third Edict. This will be an enormous update to the Early Access ARPG, adding the fourth act and releasing an absolutely huge list of patch notes. This update will also introduce trading, dozens of new bosses, and sprinting. So much will be introduced when this update goes live on August 29th that it’s too much to include it all here.

Path of Exile 2’s huge Third Edict update patch notes and changes

Thankfully, since there is so much to keep up with in this PoE 2 update, Grinding Gear Games released an image that summarizes the headlines, which you can see below. For a full breakdown of all the patch notes, which will take a long time to get through if you read them all, I recommend taking a look at the Path of Exile website.

Major changes in update 0.3.0.Path of Exile 2, Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Outside of the details of the various buffs, nerfs, and changes applied to various classes, abilities, and spells, the major headline with this update is Act Four. This will continue the story of PoE 2 where it left off at the end of Act 3. “Journey to Kingsmach, hire a ship, and set sail!” This act will take players to the Ngamakanui Archipelago, home to the Karui Tribes. A key detail: players can travel to any island, in any sequence; there is no set order to follow.

With the introduction of the Third Edict, PoE 2 will also introduce three new temporary interludes, side stories to level you up between the end of Act 4 and the Endgame. These interludes will only stick around until the introduction of the next act, so make sure to explore them while you can. Though GGG has also said that they won’t just waste the content.

This update will also introduce a new League: Rise of the Abyssal. According to the PoE website: “All of your old characters from the Early Access launch are still present, but a free passive tree refund has been granted due to the changes.” Though the developers highly encourage players to join the new league, “to fully take in the changes we’ve made with the 0.3.0 update.” The Abyssal, created by forbidden necromantic magic, have been biding their time underground, and are now emerging from the depths.

The Third Edict update goes live on August 29th, which is only a week from this Friday. By then, you should have had enough time to read through most of the changes.