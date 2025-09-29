CloverPit ending. How to get bad or good ending in never-ending debt simulator

Sometimes all it takes is a single, well-executed idea to start a new trend or even a whole subgenre in videogame industry. Usually, such risky moves are made in the indie segment, where developers, instead of revenue, put fun and creativity first. One of the most recent fads that were created by following similar path was Balatro. This surprising hit has inspired many creators, and not long ago, another interesting production arrived on Steam. CloverPit choses one-armed bandit as its poison and builds the story around that gambling device. Despite the advertising about “never-ending debt simulator”, the title offers an ending. In fact, two of them. If you would like to know how to finish with either bad or good conclusion, here you will learn how to do that.

Good and bad ending in CloverPit. How to get them?

Considering that the main part of CloverPit is one-armed bandit, it’s not a game about gambling and addiction. In fact, it’s quite the opposite and it’s a production about overcoming and escaping those, at least according to the devs’ claims. However, there are two ways of finishing this production, a good ending and a bad one. To get either of these, though, you need a “prerequisite” first.

If you find our articles interesting and helpful, please consider following Gamepressure on Google News. Such a small thing means a world to us and allows us to create the content you love. Thank you!

Obtaining 4 corpse pieces

In order to even start thinking about ending the game, you must gather 4 corpse parts. The road to obtaining them is not easy as it will require you to have 4 drawer slots opened, and those are done by getting keys. Only 1 key can drop per run, so you will need at least 3.

Then, with all the drawers available, you can find the parts in the shop, but the easiest way to get them is by ending one run with all of drawers filled with items. Starting the next one will transform the trinkets from within the drawers into body parts. The only piece that can be missing is a head, though it should be easily found in the shop, as it’s a common item.

With all the corpse pieces in the chest of drawers, you can proceed with your work towards both of the endings.

Bad ending

Bad ending is the easiest to get as besides obtaining the corpse pieces it has no special requirements. The only thing that is needed is to collect 250,000 coins. Be careful if you have “Delusions of Grandeur” memory card, as it will double that requirement.

With quarter million coins reached, you will gain access to the dark key that you can use to escape through the door in the back. This concludes the bad ending of CloverPit.

Good ending

To get this ending, you will have to make an extra effort and pay attention to the phone calls that you answer. If you receive a call that is marked with red text, do not interact with it besides selecting “be right back” option. Such “hanged” call and finished deadline will get you one mark on 666 floppy disk. You are gunning for 3 of such marks. To increase the chances of it happening, select “Heartbreak” memory card which guarantees at least one 666 to appear at the last round of every deadline from the third deadline onwards.

With the requirements above fulfilled and 3 666 marks on your floppy disk, you will start receiving holy calls from your transformed phones giving you access to sacred charms. Not only that, but your dark key will also transform into a white one which you can use on the door behind you to finally finish CloverPit with the good ending. Good luck!