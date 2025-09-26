Intel and Apple together again? There are rumors about talks, and Tim Cook „would like to see Intel return”

Intel is fighting for survival in various ways. The company, however, isn't solely focused on cuts, as it is also looking for investors. Among other things, they managed to secure funding from the government and start a collaboration with NVIDIA. However, that's not all, as Intel was also expected to contact Apple (see PC Gamer).

Apple x Intel collaboration is possible after all

Bloomberg reports on the matter, citing individuals well-acquainted with the situation, but it lacks specifics on what the ongoing discussions pertain to. We only know that both companies are discussing how to strengthen their cooperation. Intel needs funds to get back in the game after the controversies related to the 13th and 14th gen processors.

However, it's difficult to imagine how Apple could benefit from renewed cooperation with Intel. The transition to Apple's proprietary M processors was one of the best decisions, and subsequent generations are characterized by increased performance. That's why it's hard to believe that the company would want to abandon all of this in favor of an Intel CPU.

We'll have to wait for more info to see if Bloomberg can get their hands on any new leaks. Right now, there is no niche that Intel could fill on behalf of Apple. Here, teaming up with NVIDIA makes a lot of sense since they haven't jumped into the processor market yet. Plus, they've already started working with MediaTek on mobile stuff.

In terms of Intel's cooperation with Apple, the only clue is Tim Cook's statement, who said that "competition is very good for the foundry business, we'd love to see Intel come back." That could mean Apple might be thinking about using Intel's production capabilities to make their M chips. Or maybe they're just using these talks as a bargaining chip in negotiations with TSMC.