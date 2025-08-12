Datamine suggests a Halo release on PlayStation could be sooner than you think

Today, a rumor has surfaced that a Halo game will soon be released on PlayStation. Rebs Gaming, a YouTube content creator who often covers news and info about Halo and developer Halo Studios, uploaded a new video explaining a recent datamine that might have revealed two Halo-related projects with PlayStation compatibility. Keep in mind that this is not official news from PlayStation, Xbox, or Halo Studios, so there’s no guarantee of truth here. However, considering Xbox’s continued move away from exclusives, moving games like Gears of War: Reloaded, Forza Horizon 5, and others to rival platforms, it’s certainly believable.

Datamine suggests that two Halo games have compatibility with PlayStation

The potential leak comes from the social media account for grunt.api, a dataminer who has made some correct predictions in the past, such as when Halo Infinite’s multiplayer would be released. This doesn’t mean they are perfectly correct now, but it at least gives them some credibility. According to this datamine, there are two Halo-related projects. According to Rebs Gaming’s video, grunt.api predicts that this could be Project Ekur, a multiplayer title being worked on by a developer, Certain Affinity, that is rumored to be a battle royale game. The two games that appeared in the datamine could be a beta for Project Ekur and the full game.

Other details from the datamine include a connection to Microsoft Azure PlayFab, a tool used to support multiplayer games, allowing for cross-progression and crossplay, via Microsoft’s website. This would hint at the multiplayer functionality of this new game, though it’s always possible that this is just to support crossplay between Xbox and PC.

While this information is not confirmed yet, it’s hard to deny the logic of it. The way Xbox has been moving, becoming the number one third-party publisher on the PlayStation store earlier this year, is enough of a hint. All signs are pointing towards Halo eventually arriving on PlayStation in some form or another.

Related:Halo Infinite 2 Cancellation Driven by Technological Revolution. Original Devs Face Legal Issues

Many users on Reddit hope that this game is the Master Chief Collection, with several of the top comments saying they would buy this on PlayStation instantly. If the datamine is to be believed, some of these players could be in for a rude awakening if it is indeed the rumored Halo battle royale. But we will have to wait for any official confirmation.