Even the Hollow Knight: Silksong release day couldn't slow down r/Silksong users from creating ridiculous memes

Today, in case you missed it, Hollow Knight: Silksong was released. If you’ve been following the hype for the most wishlisted game on Steam, then you may have come across the subreddit r/Silksong, which was a hotbed for over-the-top memes about Silksong, when it would release, and if there was any news at all, often with posts claiming to have news or updates, but only turning out to be cleverly edited images. You might have thought that the meme creators there would run out of things to post about now that the game has actually released, but you would be wrong.

Despite its release, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are still keeping the memes alive

If you attempted to purchase Hollow Knight: Silksong this morning, regardless of the platform, you may have encountered errors. Silksong did end up crashing the digital storefronts of all three major consoles, as well as Steam. Despite that, it went on to attract half a million concurrent players on Steam in just a few hours, but that initial speed bump was enough to give r/Silksong the fuel it needed for more memes. So, here are a few great memes shared to r/Silksong for you to enjoy in between playing more Silksong.

Many users probably wondered why Steam was down this morning.Shared to Reddit by u/Moth_LovesLamp

A common thread among many of these memes is the three “Something Went Wrong” characters that pop up when Steam encounters an error. The above post only shows the blue one, but there are also purple and green creatures. These weird little characters became so common for many Steam users this morning that players are now considering them the most challenging bosses in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Take this post, for example, which refers to these error mascots as “the big 3 bosses…”

The three biggest bosses of Hollow Knight: Silksong.Shared to Reddit by u/pikahetti

But it’s not all about the three Steam error creatures. Other users also got creative, like this user who said this was one last delay, in which Steam servers sacrificed themselves “to delay Silksong one last time,” dramatizing the entire seven-year wait into one final moment. Another user thought up a truly evil fate, sharing a gif of a judge banging their gavel and sentencing someone back to 2019 to wait for Silksong all over again.

Thank you Steam servers.Shared to Reddit by u/le-dukek

Finally, one last meme for now. Many users who couldn’t even reach the purchase screen on Steam eventually made progress, but found themselves repeatedly pressing “Continue” only to be stuck again. This user even joked that it was a “new Silksong-inspired clicker game.” But thankfully, at least one of the memes provides some rest for a weary Silksong purchaser.

Rest up Silksonger.Shared to Reddit by u/ArunKT26

So, thank you, r/Silksong (and r/HollowKnight for a few too), for helping us all get through the last few years, and even pushing us to laugh in the final hours of waiting, crashes, and errors. Thankfully, we’ve all made it now. If this subreddit is new to you and it seems all great and wholesome, maybe don’t go looking through its history. Instead, just enjoy its humor and love for this great game, and happy Silksonging!