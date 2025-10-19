Improved Clive Barker's Undying is perfect game for autumn evenings

Due to the fast-approaching Halloween, a new version of the excellent Undying-Renewal mod has been released — a horror-themed remaster project for the cult FPS Clive Barker's Undying.

The mod fixes bugs, improves gameplay and campaign balance, and restores cut content. The project also adds features that were previously exclusive to the PlayStation 2 port, enables high-resolution widescreen support, and introduces a new launcher that allows, among other things, easy loading of fan-made missions.

The newest version is 1.5

The new version of Undying-Renewal is labeled 1.5. One of the most interesting additions is enabling NPCs to talk when they’re idle. It may sound modest, but the game contains a ton of recorded yet unused dialogue lines that, thanks to this simple change, we can finally hear. Subtitles and multiplayer (introduced in 1.4) have also been improved, technical bugs have been removed, and the AI has been enhanced.

However, the most important new feature is the addition of a new difficulty mode called Ultra-Nightmare, designed for veterans hungry for fresh challenges. It strengthens enemies, weakens the shield (though it can be gradually upgraded), and limits the number of healing items you can carry to a maximum of two.

Halloween is a great opportunity to revisit Clive Barker’s Undying or to play this classic for the first time — and thanks to this modification, it's a very comfortable experience on modern PCs.